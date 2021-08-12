Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2021 – The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to inform the general public that the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will hold on the 7th of December, 2021 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT – View full list here!

Candidates are advised to check their email addresses and phone numbers for notification and venue for CBAT from 6pm on 1st December, 2020. All shortlisted candidates have also been assigned CBAT centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the Test.

Nigeria Immigration Screening Date 2021

The screening date for Nigeria Immigration has been announced. The NIS Screening Date for the 2021/2022 Recruitment Exercise will take place on 9th August, 2021.

The Board is requesting all candidates to login to the NIS recruitment website at https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng and print out their invitation letters from 9th August, 2021.

PLEASE NOTE THAT, the entire process of recruitment exercise in NIS is FREE and therefore, attracts no charges at all.

Candidates who applied for NIS should visit https://immigrationrecruitmentorg.ng to updated their educational records and print individual letters of invitation

Candidates will not have access to any centre or session other than that allotted via email addresses and phone numbers. Therefore, candidates are to note the specific sessions and time for the examination as stated in the notification message for strict compliance. All candidates are to come alone and bring the following:

Photocopy of Online Application Reference Form and any other bona fide form of ID with very clear holder’s picture

Face Mask (mandatory)

For those who may not remember the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Recruitment Exercise, please click the link below:

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Massive Graduate & Mid-level Job Recruitment 2020

Disclaimer Notice: Candidates are to note that any notification received outside email addresses or phone numbers is not valid. Third party (forwarded) messages to other candidates are unacceptable and shall lead to disqualification.

NIS Shortlisted Candidates 2021 PDF Released List for CBT Screening Exercise – NIS Shortlisted Candidates 2020 List for Computer Based Test Screening Exercise will soon be out shortly. Kindly follow this link to add your email address. Or check NIS recruitment shortlisted 2020 website_ www-immigrationrecruitment-org-ng/ for more detailed instructions.

JUMP IN TO LEARN HOW TO CHECK NIS shortlisted names 2020 for your own name in this immigration list of successful candidates for screening examination in Nigeria (across the federation).

Candidates who applied for the Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment 2020 shortlisting are required to always login to www-immigrationrecruitment-org-ng/ or check your mail daily for essential information. And to know if you have been shortlisted for the Nigeria immigration recruitment shortlisted 2020.

List of Shortlisted Candidates for Nigerian Immigration Service NIS Recruitment

NIS Shortlisted Candidates 2021 Names Updates

INFO: We want to inform the general public especially applicants that applied for Nigeria immigration recruitment 2020, that the list of shortlisted candidates for NIS CBT screening will be released soon.

Right now the process of Immigration registration is closed.

Current Status: www-immigrationrecruitment-org-ng/list of successful candidates 2020 is not yet out.

AWARENESS: Please don’t pay attention to any information that did not originate from us. Any information making the rounds about shortlist and an aptitude test selection interview should be considered FAKE NEWS.

The Nigerian Immigration Service have warned Applicants to disregard the shortlist information circulating online.

Note: all the candidates who have successfully applied will have to wait. the information reaching us state that the NIS shortlist will be released in the last week of October 2020.

As we’re going to update this page immediately whenever the list is released or news related to it.

The List of Successful Candidates for Nigeria immigration service recruitment is going to be out in this Month.

And nominees that meet the requirements from the online registration would be invited for computer based test screening at all assigned places, in the same month.

How to Check Nigerian Immigration Service Shortlisted Candidates 2021

Begin by visiting the official portal via www-immigrationrecruitment-org-ng/. Next is to login to access the list Input your information like (Phone number, email address and password) View your pre-selection status Check NIS Shortlisted Candidates Names

Steps to Download NIS Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2020 PDF

⇒ STEP 1

Go to NIS Recruitment Portal: www-immigrationrecruitment-org-ng/

Then, INPUT your registered Phone number

After that, click on the check button to check your name.

⇒ Step 2

For quick search, follow the steps below to check if you are among

Put your phone number

Then, search for your name fast in list of Nigerian Immigration Shortlisted Names

If you are shortlisted,

If you are shortlisted, Then visit https://immigration.gov.ng

CONGRATULATIONS! for your Shortlist. Be that as it may; You’ll now have to undergo a Various Screening Exercise by Immigration Agency; so as to ensure you are fit and meet the requirements for registering with Nigerian Immigration in 2020.

FAQs about NIS Shortlisted Names 2020/2021

Has Nigeria Immigration Shortlisted Names Today?

The Nigeria Immigration shortlisted candidates 2019/2020 PDF aptitude test and the selection interview will soon be OUT here.

What is name of the website for NIS Screening 2020?

www-immigrationrecruitment-org-ng/ is the portal for NIS shortlisted names 2020 Nigeria Immigration training 2020, not normally more than 3 months of training.

When is NIS Aptitude Test Examination Screening Exercise 2020?

NIS aptitude test exam screening exercise across the federation, will commence by the end of this month.

When will Immigration final list for training 2019/2020 come out?

Supposedly the Immigration final list for training 2019/2020 will be out after NIS medical screening shortlist 2020 pdf is released, just like INEC did.

What are the useful link for NIS recruitment 2019/2020?

The useful link for NIS Recruitment 2020 is__ www-immigrationrecruitment-org-ng.

How to register for www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng/candidate-list 2020 Updates

Enter here to ADD YOUR E-MAIL ADDRESS

Then, click on the “Register” button

Log in to your email and verify your free subscription.

List of Other Related Immigration Shortlisted Candidates

Final Note

So that’s it for my guide to NIS Shortlisted Candidates 2020 PDF Released List for CBT Screening Exercise

Remember that no payment should be made at any point throughout these exercise. Because, the NIS recruitment process is FREE OF CHARGE for all candidates.

