TSTV Signs Agreement with Strong Technologies to Migrate Mytv Customers – Indigenous Direct-to-Home TV service provider, TStv, in Abuja on 9th August 2021 reached an agreement with Strong Technology Limited to migrate its MYTV customers on SRT 497S-HEVC decoders to the TStv Africa pay-TV platform starting this month of August. MY TV will cease broadcasting on September 1, 2021.

Due to the HEVC-encoded nature of TStv broadcasts, only SRT 497S-equipped My TV viewers qualify to get access to TStv channels, at this stage. TStv offers one hundred and four (104) high-definition (“HD”) channels that duly equipped My TV viewers could start enjoying immediately.

The migration process is simple and seamless, as TStv broadcasts are relayed by the same satellite used by My TV since February 2020. In other words, a simple blind scan of that satellite’s frequencies will tune in and store all TStv channels.

STRONG/My TV Dealers are ready and eager to assist My TV viewers with the migration process. An interested SRT 497S owner will be required to pay N12,000.00 in contribution towards migration costs, including the simultaneous encryption (simulcrypt) of TStv channels with My TV’s encryption tools (Conditional Access System, or “CAS”).

Against said payment, TStv will credit the new/joining subscriber’s TStv Wallet with N12,000.00, to spend, however, she/he wishes.

The N12,000.00 payment may be completed in up to three equal payments of N4,000.00 each, over a period not exceeding six (6) months. Upon each payment, TStv will credit the subscriber’s TStv Wallet with N4,000.00, to spend however she/he wishes

TStv offers subscribers the opportunity to enjoy Pay-Per-View, Pay-as-You-Go and A la Carte options, along with the “Pause Subscription” feature that may be activated at any time. A La Carte enables TStv subscribers to freely pick and choose the channels to subscribe to and pay for.

TStv channels are either one naira or two nairas per day, meaning you can tailor your spending to your budget, all year round. A subscriber may pause her/his subscription at any time, and as many times as she/he wishes, with a simple press of a button.

All that’s required is to download the TStv Companion app from Play Store or IOS. Subscribers may call the TStv Call Center round-the-clock on (+234) 099 040 900. TStv Africa channels span across a multitude of genres.

In his media address, the Managing Director of TStv Africa, Dr. Bright Echefu, promised to migrate My TV viewers “a whole new TV experience with TStv Africa”, adding

“We thank God that we have indeed delivered on our promise to Nigerians regarding our novel pay-TV offerings. Today, Nigerians can truly testify that TStv has implemented pay-per-view, pay-as-you-go, A La Carte and Pause Subscription. We are excited about our agreement with STRONG Technologies and look forward to serving My TV viewers. Eventually, non-HEVC My TV-compliant set-top boxes (“STB”) may be granted access to TStv channels, as well.”

In agreement with Dr. Bright Echefu, the Managing Director of My TV, said,

“STRONG/My TV are delighted to offer viewers, as well as dealers, an alternate pay TV service, offering a wider choice of channels and creative ways for composing one’s subscription, prepaying for it and scheduling it. STRONG will continue to serve Nigerian consumers with ever more innovative digital TV receiving equipment, outstanding technical support and efficient after-sales service.”

My TV viewers are invited to reach out to a My TV or TStv dealer close to them or contact TStv customer service on (+234) 099 040 900 any time of the day, as it operates round-the-clock.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.