Binance CEO accuses Coingecko of bias as Caradano’s Marketcap flips BNB – Changpeng Zhao also known as Binance CZ have accused Coingecko of bias in reporting data for coins market capitalization following a flip to 3rd position by Cardano which resulted in BNB dropping to 5th as world most valuable cryptocurrency.

The founder and CEO of world largest Cryptocurrency exchange by volume expressed his views on the data reporting via a tweet with a screenshot from Coinmarketcap.com which he captioned “This is how impartial @CoinMarketCap is. See the two numbers at the bottom right”.

This is how impartial @CoinMarketCap is. See the two numbers at the bottom right. 😂 pic.twitter.com/btqbW55yZU — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 14, 2021

According to data obtained from Coingecko, the marketcap of Cardano’s ADA token currently stands at $71.2B while Binance Coin have a valuation of $63.6B, in contrast BNB have a valuation of $68.9B according to Coinmarketcap.com as at the time of writing this report.

Recall that in March 2020 Binance CZ acquired Coinmarketcap.com with an undisclosed amount, speaking on the reason for the acquisition, Binance CZ said; “It’s a really good website and I think we can help grow it further,” Zhao said in an interview with CoinDesk Thursday, adding he had no immediate plans for CMC. Zhao said the domain will remain independent from Binance under a holding company, perhaps staving off concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Cardano’s ADA token have been on a steady rise following the rebound by the entire market since the past two weeks as well as the upcoming Alonzo upgrade expected in September that will finally bring to live cardano’s smart contract.

Both ADA and BNB have been flipping positions since the start of the bull market and when the market experienced a 2month long pull-back BNB was comfortably seating as the 3rd most valuable asset by market capitalization after Bitcoin and Ethereum, but data from both Coingecko.com and Coinmarketcap.com puts BNB below Cardano’s ADA as at the time of writing this report.

