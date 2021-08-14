Coin98 announces launch of their cross-chain decentralized exchange – Coin98 have announced launch of their one-stop DeFi platform that allows users to swap, stake, lend, borrow, earn crypto, and access a wide variety of DeFi services on multiple blockchains at ease. Coin98 Exchange is also our newest innovation to make the multichain future come alive.

Multichain Powerhouse

At launch, Coin98 Exchange has integrated natively 8 leading DEXes on 6 various robust blockchains, including:

Uniswap, Sushiswap on Ethereum

PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain

Quickswap on Polygon

Serum and Raydium on Solana

Pangolin on Avalanche

MDEX on HECO Chain

With our dynamic integrations, users now can enjoy swapping an array of popular tokens on only one interface and always keep up with the latest crypto trend.

Not only aggregate fragmented liquidity from different AMMs for active traders, but Coin98 Exchange’s multi-chain functionality also enables possibilities for all users to skin-in-the-game. We integrate more chains, unlock access to more DeFi services, and become the user’s most trustworthy DeFi Gateway.

An all-in-one DeFi platform for everyone

Our simple strategy is to make the TraFi (traditional finance) necessary services available in the DeFi world in non-custodial and decentralized approaches. Hence, we provide a suite of decentralized financial services to satisfy untapped demands in the industry while simplifying the process of DeFi users from swapping tokens to managing assets and satisfying advanced needs.

Token Swap

Coin98 Exchange provides crucial sources of liquidity for swapping tokens in a trustless, permissionless, and seamless manner. Users can swap tokens natively on 8 AMMs built on 6 different blockchains without switching networks.

The trading interface is also optimized with live charts, token information, and an intuitive swap section. Trading DeFi assets has never been more accessible!

Asset management

Knowing where your coins are kept, how they perform, and their real-time statuses won’t be a challenge anymore.

Coin98 Wallet now supports users store assets and access to numerous dApps on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Bitcoin, Binance Chain, Celo, TomoChain, TRON, Avalanche X-Chain, Avalanche C-Chain, Polkadot, Kusama, Near, Terra, Persistence, Thorchain, BandChain, Polygon, HECO Chain, Kava, Cosmos, efficiently, and conveniently. Users can interact with 20+ blockchains simultaneously with just one passphrase via our multichain and non-custodial wallet.

Besides, the Markets feature delivers vital cryptocurrency market data visually engagingly, empowering users with actionable insights. Users can easily look up information for different 8,000 cryptocurrencies across more than 600 exchanges.

Another go-to tool is Multichain Portfolio tracking. It supports users to monitor price changes and the growth of their assets on 10+ blockchain, including Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Near, Binance Smart Chain, HECO Chain, Avalanche C-Chain, TomoChain, Polkadot, Kusama, and Celo.

Terminal – A Powerful DeFi Toolbox

For those who wish to have tokens issued on their favorite blockchains or even carried their names, our Token Issuer tool is ready for help. Creating your own token in just 1 minute with no coding experience is what our Token Issuer brings. Users can issue their tokens on 3 blockchains, including Ethereum (ERC20), Binance Smart Chain (BEP20), HECO Chain (HRC20). Tron and Solana will be supported soon.

We also create the capability of sending multiple outputs to different addresses in only one transaction by building the Multisend feature. The Multisend is now available for Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana, which helps to decrease the transaction fee and save time for the senders. More chains will be supported soon.

The first-of-its-kind user experience

Ease of use and intuitive user experience flows are two of the big barriers to mainstream DeFi adoption. Even if someone has been “skin-in-the-game” for quite some time, DeFi applications and services can still be a pain to use. New blockchains come out every now and then, and users are stuck with limited capability of what their wallet can do, not to mention the difficulty of a network configuration for each blockchain, and the complexity of each chain that requires a lot of steps to begin. User interfaces should be designed for users to understand exactly what the up or downside is of any particular kind of action and make it as convenient as possible at the same time. We, Coin98 builders, aim at this issue by creating a great experience for both veterans and newbies to enjoy DeFi.

We proudly introduce this unique concept of “Always Connected”, where our users can immerse themselves into the complete ecosystem of products that we have to offer. The simplicity of using only 1 wallet to access multiple chains, combined with the security we bring, is a true beauty. Before, you would need multiple wallets to access multiple networks, it was hard to manage and not optimized. Not to mention that you would need to access numerous sites, where safety is a big concern. Continuity is also key to this experience. Our users can expect the same experience they love on our mobile app, now even better on Coin98 Exchange with add-on features like Markets, Portfolio, and Terminals, to name a few.

Our most recent feature, called “Universal Link”, brings a seamless cross-platform experience. Now, it is super easy to share your favorite trading pairs with friends or communities and immediately execute token swaps with whichever platform you are most comfortable.

Moving ahead

In this stage of scaling DeFi and onboarding new users to the space, we will focus on product quality, market-fit features, and security. So, our next building blocks are:

Multisig and Revoke features added to Terminal

New blockchains integration

New liquidity sources on multiple blockchains aggregation

Multichain yield farming

Multichain staking

NFTs integration

Space Gate (cross-chain bridge)

We look forward to bringing about the best experience possible and contributing to the accelerated growth in DeFi. Let’s enjoy our releases and stay tuned for upcoming initiatives!

About Coin98 Exchange

Coin98 Exchange is an all-in-one DeFi platform that offers many services on multiple blockchains. It allows users to swap, stake, lend, borrow, earn crypto, and access a variety of DeFi services in one place, at ease. Coin98 Exchange aims to be the gateway from Traditional Finance (TradFi) to Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

