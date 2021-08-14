INEC warn against fake CVR registration portal currently circulating online – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday raised the alarm over fake online registration portal for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement yesterday in Abuja said INEC’s attention had been drawn to a post, which is currently being circulated on the social media, about a website for INEC voter registration “which is different from the INEC CVR Portal.

“The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021.

“INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it,” he said.

Okoye said that INEC had not accredited any agency or organisation to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC continuous voter registration online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org,” said the commissioner.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.