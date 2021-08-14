The First Dogecoin (DOGE) Music Festival Is Happening This October 2021, Who’s Joining? – Dogepalooza, the first Dogecoin (DOGE) festival is officially happening this October 2021. This is one of the interesting efforts to bring the Dogecoin community together.

The festival is an “all-around global celebration and movement of: Do Only Good Everyday (DOGE)”. The official website of Dogepalooza noted that they will eventually bring the community-driven Dogecoin Festival in multiple cities and countries across the world.

The first event of the festival has been currently scheduled for October 9, 2021, in Sugarland, Texas. The official lineup of the festival has to be yet announced. However, legendary singer Dione Warwick has confirmed her presence as a headliner. Joining her will be Grammy award winner Damon Elliot and classical pianist Chloe Flower.

Apart from the live music event, the Dogepalooza event will also include food, drinks, merchandise, vendors, and charities. Besides, it will also feature an educational event for learning more about how to use, accept, and understand Dogecoin.

Dogecoin’s Rise to Fame

The meme cryptocurrency has gained immense popularity over the last few years. This comes as DOGE has received solid backing from billionaires like Elon Musk.

Earlier this year, Dogecoin made its way into the top ten cryptocurrencies of the world with the support of its raging fans. DOGE is currently the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market.

At press time, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading 7% up at a price of $0.28 and a market cap of $37.6 billion. Over the last week itself, DOGE price is up by 37%. Earlier this year, DOGE has hit an all-time high of $0.74.

Back in June this year, Elon Musk also extended his support for the dogecoin Music Festival.

With such strong backing from popular personalities across the globe, Dogecoin is surely heading to the moon. The official website of Dogepalooza notes: “Dogecoin has the potential to be the future currency of Earth, Mars and beyond”.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.