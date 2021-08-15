How to Check Your N-power Exit Package on NEXIT Portal – The 14,200 affected beneficiaries will present their NYSC certificates for final verification after which we will present an updated list to OAGF to pay off their 5 months arrears.

All legitimate claims and those on verified list will be paid before the end of the year.

Below are 3 steps on how to check your exit package on the N-EXIT website:

Visit the N-EXIT website at https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng

Login with your valid email and password

Click on the “Check Exit Status” button. A page will open showing you the message below:

Your update is still pending. You will be notified of the next steps via your registered email address.

Note: this response is what every successfully registered N-EXIT applicant will sees when they click on the “check exit status” at the moment.

