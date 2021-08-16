Binance P2P add New Payment Methods for African Countries – Binance P2P has now added new payment method for Peer-to peer trading for African countries.

According to Binance announcement, the new payment methods are Moov Money, Orange Money, MTN Mobile Money and Tigo Money to the list of available payment methods for buying and selling crypto in Africa. This allows users to trade crypto and receive or send money via the above payment methods.

Users can add these payment methods through the P2P Page > Profile > Add Payment Methods. Please refer to the user guide for further details.

South Africa Binance users are advised to familiarise themselves with the South African Reserve Banks (SARBs) policies and treatment of cryptocurrencies as well as the Exchange Control Regulations in South Africa. Details can be found here.

The P2P payment method grew in popularity in Africa after the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) banned money deposit banks from carrying out Cryptocurrency transactions earlier this year.

