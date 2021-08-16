BREAKING: Nollywood actress Doris Chima is dead – Nollywood actress Doris Chima is dead, she who was a foundation member of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and former vice chairperson of Lagos AGN, died after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Chima, according to reports had breast cancer with the affected breast cut off in 2020 after she was diagnosed to prevent further damage.

Confirming the sad news, Lagos chairman of the AGN, Emeka Rising Ibe, said he is still in shock over the sad incident as Chima was a dedicated member and good woman.

He said: “She called me last week and pleaded due to ill health not to remove her from the verification exercise I embarked on to ascertain true members of the guild in Lagos.

“Yesterday morning, I got a call that she was dead. Though I am yet to visit the family but it is a great loss for us. I pray for the repose of her soul.”

