NYSC announces date for 2021 Batch ‘B’ stream II Orientation course – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management has announced that Batch B Stream II orientation course has been scheduled to start from 24th August, 2021.

According to NYSC announcement: “You will not be registered in camp, if there is disparity in the Name on the Statement of Result and that on the Call-up Letter”.

“Apply for Name Correction (Addition or Removal) on your dashboard, also Note that your SAO will process online by uploading backing documents”

“Apply for Name re-arrangement and spelling error on your dashboard. If you have applied be patient, work is ongoing”.

“PCMs with disparity in the date of graduation on the Statement of Result and that of the dashboard, will not be registered in Camp, You are to Contact your SAO to write officially to NYSC”

“PCMs should note this, your date of graduation is the date senate approved your result. The date of graduation on your Statement of Result should not be different from the one on your dashboard. Since the Institution who gave you the Statement of Result, also uploaded your record (date of graduation) online which appears on your dashboard and eventually on your Call-up Letter”.

“Those who are seeing not in this Stream should kindly note that, the message will change when deployment is released”

“We entreat you to kindly give consideration and action in this regard at future camps which we are confident you will oblige”, Babagana stated.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.