Algorand (ALGO) Price projected to rally up to $1.50 in Few Days – All the crypto in the market started to show bullish signs. In fact, ALGO which is the native digital currency token of the Algorand Chain will reach new heights if this bullish trend continues. Moreover, the ALGO price is expected to hit $1.50 in a few days. In line with this, Effortless Grind and PA Trader mentioned in a tweet stating that the price of ALGO can reach beyond the daily supply level of $1.5.

$ALGO / $USD Looks good. Price sweep during Asia dip below with H12 coming back above the EQ. Looking for range high followed by daily supply above.#Algo pic.twitter.com/7c3hpaP4XS — RektProof. (@RektProof) August 19, 2021

According to Coingecko, the ALGO price is trading at $1.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $450,271,132 at the time of writing.

If the bullish performance keeps going, ALGO might level up its crypto ranking closer to the top 10 crypto assets. Indeed, this is possible if the bullish market stays with the crypto throughout the year. If it does, the market capitalization of the crypto may reach the bullish amount of $5 to $6 billion. Truly, an amount favored by crypto investors and traders around the world.

In detail, Algorand is a self-sustained, decentralized, blockchain-related network that helps a wide variety of applications. More so, ALGO’s blockchain systems are scalable, secure, and efficient. In addition, the ALGO platform will support computations that require reliable performance guarantees to develop new forms of trust. Even more, the Algorand mainnet went live in June 2019, which is able to handle nearly 1 million transactions per day as of December 2020.

Recently, ALGO launched over 4 million NFTs that indicate more than 95,000 SIAE members’ rights. In the future, Algorand plans to grow the ALGO platform’s reach to power its products. Currently, the top crypto trading platforms for ALGO are Huobi Global, OKEx, Xtheta Global, HBTC, and CoinTiger.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.