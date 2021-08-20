NOUN releases first semester 2021 examination results – The national open university of Nigeria (NOUN) have released the first semester examination result which held between June and July 2021.

Students who took part in the examination can now log into their student portal to check the results.

How to check results on NouOnline.Net 2021

NouOnline Net Result 2021 Checker National Open University (NOU) Nigeria. NOUN Result Checking Online Portal First, Second, Third, Fourth Semester Examination 2021 – NOUOnline Portal Student Information Site – National Open University.

NouOnline Net Result

How to Check Noun Result at the NouonlineNet – Noun Student Portal Website.

How To Save & Download Noun Results Portal Page for Referencing and Documentation.

How To Save Noun Results as PDF for offline usage, and

The Noun Academic Performance reports.

NOUMIS is the short name for the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Management Information System directorate. NOUMIS helps prepare comprehensive reports to the University’s management, staff and students and other stakeholders. We proudly manage NOUN students’ information system ensuring stability, reliability and consistency!

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is an open and distance learning (ODL) institution established in July 1983 by President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari – the first executive president of Nigeria and the University’s founding President. President Shagari envisioned a university with the capacity to admit and satisfy the education and skill needs of Nigerians no matter their status or circumstances.

Driving this vision was the realization that a sustainable democracy, functional economy, happy and prosperous people, all depend on knowledgable citizens. President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo resuscitated NOUN in 2002 following a 19-year suspension of operations.

How to check NouOnline Net result

StudWare is a students’ information system developed and supported by the Directorate of Management Information System of the National Open University of Nigeria,NOUN. NOUMIS strategy is to ensure that Study centres across the Nation and even beyond, are in full possession and control of information regarding their students at any point in time.

1. Login to the National Open University studware platform > https://www.nouonline.net/ (formerly, Nouonline.com)

2. Click on “Student Login”.

3. At the student login page, enter your matric number, Noun login password and Click the “Submit” button to login into the noun student portal dashboard.

4. On the NOUMIS Students’ Information page, Click on Courses –> My Results

5. And the next opened page shows you your Noun results.

So now, you should be on the Noun result page.

Note, The Noun result academic performance reports has two segments

1. Statement of result and 2. Performance timeline

The statement of result shows the preview of all courses and exams taken to date, whereas the performance timeline shows the courses and exams taken in batches and semester for more clarifications.

At the left sidebar indicates the summary of your result grade statistics, that’s A-Grade, B-Grade, C- Grade, D-Grade, E-Grade, ND F-Grade.

