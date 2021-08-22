Dan Held believes Massive Crypto Supercycle Still Possible in 2021 – Altcoin Daily, a prominent Bitcoin fundamentalist, YouTube channel interviewed Bitcoin OG, Dan Held last Saturday to gather more information and insights on the state of Bitcoin today.

To note, Dan Held is the Director of Growth Marketing at Kraken. As a Bitcoin OG, he was part of the original 2013 crypto meetup group. This includes the founders of Kraken, Coinbase, Litecoin, and others.

In the interview, he shared his views on the possible ‘mega supercycle’ of Bitcoin this 2021. He said we are already on the third cycle—which means things are better for Bitcoin now. Compared to the first cycle in 2013, today, Bitcoin has already caught the attention of high-profile individuals and mainstream media, making the possibility of a bull run, high.

He also said that this is a ‘serious’ time for Bitcoin—there are serious stakes at hand and serious narratives present. He claimed that Bitcoin is super strong these days. Additionally, he stated that because there are billionaires (like Elon Musk) and recognized brands (like Coca-cola, Google, etc.) who already turned to Bitcoin, this heightens the reliability of Bitcoin even to common individuals.

With this, he predicted that in this third cycle, we might see Bitcoin prices go up to $100,000 – $300,000. Moreover, Dan also claimed that the bull run is ‘not over yet’. Hence, people should continue hodling.

When asked what his final thoughts to the audience are, he said:

I’ve waited nine years to see this moment of Bitcoin becoming mainstream. This (2021) is probably one of the most exciting moments for this space, so definitely stick with it. Bitcoin is an incredibly big asset, it’s in a great spot.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.