Access Bank Launches awareness campaign against E-Banking Fraud – As part of its continued commitment to educate and protect customers from e-banking fraud, Access Bank Plc has launched an awareness campaign aimed at sensitizing customers on measures they can take to protect themselves.

The campaign, themed ‘Banks Don’t Ask’, focuses on three key activities that account for most fraud incidents in Nigeria, phishing, SIM card fraud, ATM fraud and POS fraud.

From all indications, the rates of phishing, SIM card fraud, ATM fraud and POS fraud in the country have tripled in the past few years.

Also, the sophistication with which these activities are carried out has evolved, resulting in unsuspecting customers being highly susceptible to these criminal activities.

Brand Spur Nigeria reports that Victor Etuokwu, ED Retail Banking stated, “In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the rate of internet-based and technology-perpetrated fraud”.

He added “We want to ensure that our customers are not only protected but are also aware of the tactics employed by fraudsters. Access Bank will never request personal banking information such as your 16-digit card number, password, PIN, BVN, CVV, or One-Time Password (OTP). So, customers are also advised to never share this information with anyone even if they claim to be from the Bank”.

To report suspicious activities (phone calls, emails or text messages), customers can call Access Bank on 01- 2712005 or send a mail to [email protected]

To prevent SIM card fraud in cases of lost or stolen devices, customers can simply *901*911# from any phone deactivate their USSD profile.

