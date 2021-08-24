Npower news today: Shortlist, screening test & salary updates – The N-Power Program is built to address the issue of youth unemployment and help increase social development.

The Program is designed to target Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 “to acquire and develop life-long skills for becoming change makers in their communities.”

By deploying a force of 500,000 trained graduated in their communities, the N-Power Program is a community-sourced solution to the nation’s under-developed public services like education, healthcare, and civic engagement.

Purpose

The Program is built to prepare young Nigerians for a modern, globalized economy by helping equip youths with skills and certifications for emerging global markets. Nigeria is looking to increase its already bustling technology sector by supporting a talent pool of software developers, hardware professionals, and other tech-based skills such as animators and digital artists.

N-Power is categorized into:

Graduate Programs

Non-Graduate Programs

N-POWER Graduate Programs

N-Agro

N-Power Agro is the program designed to provide services to farmers across the country. Part of the focus is to support the development of efficient farming techniques and practices to maximize productivity in the agricultural sector.

The other side of the program provides technological and institutional development to farming communities in rural areas, places where the public service sector is particularly underrepresented. By creating a stronger link between rural and urban communities and centralizing the knowledge base while incorporating local knowledge and practices, the N-Power Agro program is built to link the diverse communities of Nigeria while promoting a modern economy.

Education

The N-Power Teach program helps improve basic education in Nigerian communities. Volunteers are deployed as teacher’s assistants in primary schools where they engage with students to foster relationships and build confidence while supporting their educational development. In addition, these volunteers bring education solutions to underserved communities, helping the most marginalized members of their communities get access to the education they need to participate in the modern workforce.

As part of this program volunteers help implement STEM programs in primary schools with a particular focus on computer science, engineering, applied mathematics, and other tech information knowledge.

Health

The N-Power Health Program deploys volunteers to provide care with a focus on preventative measures and the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and children. By increasing access to basic health services in underserved communities the N-Power Health Program serves the double purpose of increasing the overall well-being of millions of citizens and supporting the development of healthcare infrastructure with community-based solutions.

N-POWER Non-Graduate Programs

N-Power Knowledge

The N-Power Knowledge programme is the Federal Government’s first step towards diversifying to a knowledge economy. This programme will work alongside the planned eight innovation hubs across the country to provide incubation and acceleration of the technology and creative industries. The programme is a ‘Training to Jobs’ initiative, essentially ensuring that participants can get engaged in the marketplace in an outsourcing capacity, as freelancers, as employees and as entrepreneurs.

It comprises of N-Creative, N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software

N-Power Build

N-Power Build is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that will engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

The focus industries include:

Building Services

Utilities

Construction

Automotive

Built Environment Services

Aluminium and Gas

Npower news today – see Shortlist, screening test & salary updates below:

Federal government begins N-Power Batch C1 – The Federal Government on Monday commenced the Batch C stream 1 of its N-Power programme.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development commenced the enrolment process of the third batch of the beneficiaries on June 26, 2020.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said over six million applications were received from interested applicants.

She however said batch C will absorb 510,000 beneficiaries in the first stream and 490,000 beneficiaries in the second stream.

She further explained that under Batch C1, 450,000 have been selected to benefit under the graduate component while 60,000 beneficiaries will be non-graduate beneficiaries.

According to the Minister, under the graduate components, beneficiaries will receive monthly stipends of N30, 000 while the non-graduate beneficiaries would be paid an N10, 000 monthly stipend.

The programme is created to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become active players in the domestic and global markets.

Beneficiaries are expected to be absorbed in education, agriculture, health, building, ICT and creative industry sectors.

Speaking about the scheme, Farouq said: “All beneficiaries are granted an appropriate starter pack for their trade to enable them start their businesses in their chosen trades.”

To ensure hitch-free payment and information process, the minister also said some innovations have been introduced into the N-Power selection and payment processes such as the creation of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), partnership with key MDAs including the NYSC, the UBEC, the NPHCDA, the NOA to effectively implement its interventions.

“To ensure that the challenges of communication are addressed, most particularly as it relates to limitations on information flow and internet access across the country and in a bid to provide accessibility to all target programme applicants and beneficiaries, the Ministry has concluded to provide access to information via a USSD code.”

The Minister explained that the USSD short code *45665# has been secured via integration to provide the required connectivity and technical support for the provision of information services to beneficiaries.

N-power: How To Fix “No BVN Data” Issue – Some N-Power Batch C applicants on Login into the N-Power NASIMS portal they received the prompt “NO BVN Data” please if you are having this issue, please do not attempt to alter your N-Power NASIMS profile as all your information are intact in the N-Power NASIMS database.

Always expect little abnormalities as this on the NASIMS N-Power portal as the N-Power Batch C physical verification process is on the verge of commencement.

All shortlisted applicants are requested to immediately enrol their biometric data to qualify for the final selection stage of the N-POWER Batch C (Stream 1) programme

Kindly follow the instructions below;

Login to your dashboard and click the “verification” tab Click the “capture your fingerprint” button to download and install the enrolment application After installation, provide the required credentials and click “Proceed”. Make sure the fingerprint biometric device is connected, then click on “Begin Enrolment” to launch the enrolment process. Click on the finger to begin the enrolment process Applicants are to enroll their Right thumb, Right index, Left thumb and Left index fingers only for successful enrolment After successful enrollment, click on “Submit” to save the biometric enrollment

After successful enrolment, please check the “verification” tab of your self-service portal to confirm if the capture was successful.

N-power Batch C: How to Fix Local Government Area Issues – If an N-Power Batch C applicants local government area does not match the N-Power Batch C applicant’s residential address, the N-Power Batch C applicant should only edit the residential address to match the local government area, and ensure all utility bills and documents reflects the updated address.

At this stage it is extremely risky altering the local government area, your residential address can be edited but changing your local government area at this point is not advisable.

N-power Batch C: How to Fix Wrong Bank Account Details – Some N-Power Batch C applicant might erroneously fill the wrong bank account number and other banking details, or probably during the N-Power NASIMS registration, someone may have wrongly filled the bank account number on your behalf.

Please if by attempting to edit this error, the issue persists, simply contact NASIMS self service portal.

My Npower Portal Is Displaying This – I just discovered my npower portal is displaying this after doing my fingerprint. What is going on? It simply means you have not been shortlist because the list is not yet out, no cause for alarm.

N-power Batch C: How to Get Your N-power Reference ID

Lots of N-Power Batch C applicant do not actually know or might have forgotten the actual N-Power category they applied for, to know the particular category applied for the answer lies on the N-Power Batch C applicant’s Reference ID, now the question is “how do you gain access to the N-Power Reference ID?”

Remember during the initial registration years back, a confirmation email was sent to your email, the notification contains your application reference number, which look like this: NPWR/2020/NTECH1-XXXXXXXX, with this an N-Power Batch C applicant can access the N-Power reference ID in the ID is your N-Power category you applied for, you can see from the above reference ID the applicant applied for N-Tech.

So therefore in order to gain access to your N-Power Reference ID to know the category you applied for, quickly go to your email and do a quick search.

N-Power Batch C

All N-Power batch-c applicants are expected to update their profile and take test for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process

Please note that all successful candidates will be sent a mail and given directions on the next stage.

Candidates not selected can re-apply for the next batch of the programme as soon as it opens for application.

N-Power Customer Care

All enquires and complains should be channeled through the N-Power customer care line. Details are as follow:

Phone Number: 018888340 or 018888189

Opening days: Mondays Through Fridays (Time: 9AM – 9PM)

Saturdays (9AM-2PM)

Note: you can also send a mail to [email protected]

Npower Nasims Test Portal

Instructions:

Please make sure your records are fully updated on the NASIMS portal before taking this test

For first time login, recover your password using the underlisted procedures:

Click on login https://nasims.gov.ng/ Use the “Forgot Password” Option Select either N-POWER application email or N-POWER application ID Enter the information of the option selected Click on “Reset Password” Enter your new password and click proceed Login with your N-POWER application email or N-POWER application ID and newly created password

After successful reset of password, please login to update your records before taking test.

Note:

This test is time base and you are expected to answer 20 questions in 10 mins.

Test cannot be retaken after submission You cannot skip any question Every question is allotted equal score If you are timed out after the third attempt without submitting, you will not be able to take the test again.

Some latest Npower news today:

N-power Batch C: How To Fix Bvn/profile Names Matching Issues – A lot of N-Power Batch C applicants have been confused over their BVN names matching their NASIMS profile name.

Please if at least two of your names on the N-Power NASIMS portal does not match two of your names on your BVN and vice versa, the N-Power Batch C applicant will not be paid.

All N-Power Batch C applicants should endeavour to crosscheck if the names on their BVN Printout matches at least two names on the NASIMS N-Power portal, your first name and last name must match, otherwise you might have issues when payment commences in future.

For instance if your name on NASIMS N-Power portal is Ezenwa Bernard Eze, it must match with Ezenwa Eze on your BVN print out and vice versa.

400,000 youths benefit from N-Power, says NASS C’ttee – The House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) says 400,000 youths have benefited from the N-Power Scheme.

Rep. Balarabe Salame, Chairman of the committee, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said that the success was recorded during his tenure as the committee’s chairman.

NAN reports that the N-Power is a scheme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to address the issues of youth unemployment as well as help increase social development.

The lawmaker, representing Illela/Gwadabawa Constituency of Sokoto State, said the N-Power and SMEDAN had effectively alleviated poverty in the country.

”There are so many committees, one can make millions from, but I asked for a committee that will touch the lives of the masses and I was given the Poverty Alleviation Committee.

“Prior to now, no accountability was made for funds the government allocates for poverty alleviation, but since I assumed as chairman of the committee, 400,000 youths were given N-Power.

N-Power: 550,000 applicants qualify for final selection – The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development says no fewer than 550,000 out of the 1.8 million Batch C applicants have been selected for the final stage of N-Power.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development made this known at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

Farouq said on the March 11, the ministry launched the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) for the Batch C applicants.

She said the applicants were requested to update their personal information and subsequently, take an online test via the NASIMS Portal.

“By the third week of May 2021, over 1.8 million Nigerians successfully updated their records and took the compulsory online test.

“Further screening was undertaken and a short-list of 550,000 applicants qualified for the final selection to engage 500,000 nationwide to serve as the first stream of the N-Power Batch C programme.

