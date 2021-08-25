Cardano Launched in Japan ahead of Alonzo Hard Fork upgrade – Back on August 23, 2021, ADA reached a new all-time high of 2.97 USD according to coin information websites. This event made Cardano the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Because of this, many traders are flocking in giving the asset almost 10 billion USD in 24-hour trading volume at the time of writing.

Just today, ADA launched in Japan. According to Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, he was waiting “a very long time” for this day. He congratulated the community and thanked everyone for the support. He even quoted a very famous haiku in his tweet:

Ada launching in Japan in ten minutes. I've waited a very long time for this day. Congratulations and thanks to the community there: A monk sips morning tea,

it's quiet,

the chrysanthemum's flowering. — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 24, 2021

A monk sips morning tea, it’s quiet, the chrysanthemum’s flowering. — this haiku is a very popular written work by the Japanese author Matsuo Basho. Many attribute this written work to bringing a measure of calm into a very hectic life.

Aside from this, Hoskinson also gave new updates in a live stream. According to him,

Everything is on schedule and everything is looking good.

He also mentioned that their team will be toying around hard fork and testnet.

Because of the rising gas fees in Ethereum, Cardano has often been dubbed as an “Ethereum killer” as it solves that very issue. With the Alonzo hard fork, they will be offering massive value to their users as they implement smart contracts.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.