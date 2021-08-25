ICPC Recruitment 2020 Application Form (dcslrecruits.com) – Requirements & how to apply: An organization tasked with upholding and strengthening good governance to international standards is searching for intelligent, patriotic and committed individuals to fill vacancies in the following fields:- Law, Accountancy, Economics, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Forensic, Computer Science, Statistics/Mathematics, Mass Communications, Sociology, Quantity Surveying, Architecture, Engineering, Procurement Specialists and Forensic Experts – Apply here!

ICPC RECRUITMENT 2020 POSITIONS & REQUIREMENTS (dcslrecruits.com)

Assistant Director- (Ref.001)- A first degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 18 years cognate experience. Principal Officer- (Ref002)- a first degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 9 years cognate experience. Senior Officer- (Ref.003)- a first degree or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 6 years cognate working experience. Officer 1- (Ref.004)- must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 3 years working experience. Officer 2- (Ref.005)- must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation. Senior Executive Officer- (Ref.006)- Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations and minimum of 3 years cognate experience. Executive Officer- (Ref.007)- Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations.

ICPC RECRUITMENT 2020 GENERAL REQUIREMENTS (dcslrecruits.com)

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years. A first degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND/ND holders should have minimum of lower credit. Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted NYSC Discharge certificate. Professional certification is compulsory for those applying for Refs. 001-003

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Select Military training/drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION

Please upload your application, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and evidence of educational qualification with a passport size photograph on this portal between 9th January and 30th January 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Apply Here

