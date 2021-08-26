Simple steps To Apply For Presidential Youth Empowerment Programme (P-Yes) – If have not yet registered for Presidential Youth Empowerment Programme (P-Yes), now is the time to do so – Apply here!

In this post, you will learn what P-YES programme is and how to successfully apply for P-YES Programme abbreviated for Presidential Youth Empowerment Programme. P-YES like NPOWER is another empowerment programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s job creation initiatives, administered through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth & Students Affairs (OSSAP-YSA), which to empower 774,000 youths with startup tools and not cash. The following are all you need to successful apply for p-yes initiative.

Requirements for application

The scheme will be accessible to the literate, semi-literate and the non-literate population.

The threshold for qualification is set at the basic ability and capacity to learn and be teachable.

In addition to the fore going, the following is set as the basic pre-conditions for enlistment;

Applicant must be a Nigerian male or female between the ages of 18 and 40.

Applicant must have a means of identification (National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card- PVC).

Applicant must provide a Second Level Beneficiary (SLB) to qualify for benefitting from the scheme.

Ability to communicate in Basic English language and or any local Nigerian language.

Provable upright character and a stable mind.

Applicant must provide a guarantor preferably a community or religious leader.

Ability to secure the endorsement of a local government official.

Beneficiary should possess the capacity to transfer knowledge and mentor pairs within their communities.

Applicants Must Complete a guarantor’s form. Get Form here

How to apply for the P-yes Programme

There are two methods of application

Apply for p yes Online

Applying for the programme online is easy. You only need to provide your phone number and follow the instructions provided Click here to Apply online now!

Apply In person for P-yes

In the event you can not or you choose not to apply online, you can collect a registration form from p-yes office.

Tap here for p-yes office

Have any question concerning p-yes application, kindly drop your query in our comment box below. We wish you successful application.

