Cardano360 Alonzo Purple Testnet Community Achievements – Recently, a Twitter post of the Input-Output HK said that the Cardano 360 August edition is going to stream. Besides, it is equipped with data about Alonzo and the road to the smart contract on Cardano.

#Cardano360 STREAMING NOW: #ProjectCatalyst celebrates its one year anniversary. 🎉 🎂 What are some of the community’s achievements so far & what can we expect from #Fund6? Join our live stream now to hear about it from Dor Garbash.https://t.co/G8xsyq7Tni pic.twitter.com/8Ekl4IiahK — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 26, 2021

In addition, on a YouTube video uploaded by the IOHK on their channel, the team explains the progress and details they achieved in the last couple of weeks. Also, the team adds Dimitris Poulopoulos and all the technical details.

Furthermore, they explain some of the completion they manage. Firstly, the new version of the Wallet Backend, which is now integrated with the latest node, is a release candidate for the Testnet. Secondly, the DB sync is also updated to fix some issues.

Also, this is followed by the Purple Network respun with the Mainnet candidate node RC2. It aims to bring the purple network up to speed with the maintenance and potential candidates. Then, the Updates to explorer, GraphQL, and Rosetta for exchanges. These updates will allow the integration of exchanges with the latest components on the Purple environment. Finally, it will be followed by the Daedalus integration with the newest WBE.

Lastly, the QA and integration projects of the updated Metadata Registry were also complete. On the other hand, as the team was working on the various issues, they found out that the Alonzo Purple Testnet and the user have been great at knowing and fixing multiple issues. Indeed, this is an amazing discovery made by the team.

In addition to the feedback they are getting to the Testnet, the QA team, developer team, and benchmarking team are working on the various tests. As a result, the final check on the nodes is all passing.

