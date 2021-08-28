Customs recruitment: List of 10 requirements for successful applications – It is no longer news that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday made official announcement of the recruitment of officers and men to fill existing vacancies – Apply here!

During a briefing in Abuja, the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Human Resources Department, Umar Sanusi said the recruitment exercise got the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is in compliance with requirements of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The application site is officially open with stated requirements you need to be eligible for recruitment.

Here are the instructions listed;

Be a Nigerian Citizen by birth or descent

Not be less than 1.7 metres in height, for male and 1.64 metres for female.

Have a fully expanded chest measurement of not less than 0.87 metres, male.

Be certified by a Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment in Service

Not be suffering from any form of physical or mental disability

Be free from any form of financial embarrassment

Be of good character and must not have been found guilty of any criminal offense

Present a certificate of state of origin signed by the Chairman/Secretary of their Local Governments. Certificates endorsed by Liaison officers are unacceptable

You are to apply only once and make sure everything you fill is genuine.

Log-on to https://www.vacancy.customs.gov.ng then follow the instructions to fill the application

