1inch DeFi Wallet releases v1.5.0 for staking features and EIP1559 support – 1inch Network announced in a tweet that their “legendary 1.5.0 update” for 1inch DeFi wallet is already out. In this update, 1inch finally added the highly anticipated staking feature and the EIP1559 support.

In their announcement, 1inch emphasized that the “staking feature is only available for Ethereum and BSC for now.”

1/ 🏆 The legendary 1.5.0 update for #1inch #DeFi #Wallet is out now 🏆 ✅ We’ve finally added the highly anticipated staking feature and the #EIP1559 support! ⤵️ Follow this thread to learn more ⤵️ ➡️ Download the #1inchWallet for #iOS now: https://t.co/XH9wEziUA3 pic.twitter.com/E1TSWB87ni — 1inch Network (@1inch) August 29, 2021

To note, 1inch Network is a decentralized crypto exchange. It is one of the top decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators. A DEX, 1inch provides smart contracts and other essential services that centralized exchanges also offer.

In addition, 1inch also had a governance upgrade just recently. It launched the 1inch Network Governance two months ago—which enabled active community participation, notably on decision-making for the protocol parameters. This upgrade made 1inc protocols more transparent and efficient in consideration and adoption of proposals.

Going back, a thread follows the tweet, which explains how you can stake $1INCH tokens to 1nch Wallet:

2/ 📝 How to stake $1INCH tokens in the 1inch Wallet: 1️⃣ First tap on the little growing 🌱 flower icon at the bottom of the screen 2️⃣ Next, slide the StakeLorean to stake tokens 3️⃣ Select the amount of $1INCH you would like to approve, then tap the 🔓 "Unlock" button pic.twitter.com/D3hDf9G7cn — 1inch Network (@1inch) August 29, 2021

Furthermore, 1inch Network is keen on the upgrades that they deliver. For example, as a DEX, 1inch can positively affect the entire DeFi space. The network uses user-friendly mechanisms and ensures that they meet the expectations of users.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.