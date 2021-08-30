Federal Road Safety Corps Salary Structure – See How FRSC Pay Workers – This article will enlighten you more on the least and high amount of money Federal Road Safety pays their officers monthly and annually, starting from the highest rank staff to the lowest vacant position – you can also checkout updated salary structure of other federal jobs such as Nigeria police, Air force, Nigeria Navy, Civil defense and Army.

FRSC Recruitment 2021 – Federal Road Safety Recruitment – www.frsc.gov.ng portal: FRSC recruitment update | Latest update on the Federal Road Safety Recruitment 2021. See the FRSC recruitment categories, requirements and how to apply. Suitably qualified applicants should apply online at the www.frsc.gov.ng portal – Apply here!

Welcome to the official FRSC Recruitment 2021 information page. In this post, we will give you the 2021 FRSC recruitment update. Here, you will also see the requirements for the Federal Road Safety Recruitment 2021 and steps to apply.

The Federal Road Safety is a government agency in Nigeria. The functions of the Federal Road Safety Commission is to maintain safety in Nigerian roads and other related duties. The Corps usually recruits young, vibrant, intelligent and technologically driven individuals to provide the needed manpower in the organization.

FRSC recruitment 2021 will be massive and jobs will be available at the frsc.gov.ng recruitment portal. All interested applicants are advised to get themselves ready to apply for the job.

In the frsc recruitment 2021/2022, we helped a lot of job seekers in Nigeria through information. We also provided the aptitude test preparatory materials to help them succeed in the aptitude test and interview. Here, you will find the latest on FRSC recruitment 2021.

Federal Road Safety Corps Salary Structure

FRSC stands for Federal Road Safety Corp and one of their functions is regulating the highway for motorists and other road users to avoid accidents. Most people who want to build a career in the FRSC would want to know whether the FRSC pay well or how the FRSC salary scheme is.

N/B: Officers in the FRSC are paid according to their ranks and levels just as it is applicable in the Nigerian Navy, Army, Air-force and Police. What a level six FRSC officer earns would be different from what a level 8 officer would earn.

More about Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC

In February 1988, the Federal Government created the Federal Road Safety Commission through Decree No. 45 of the 1988 as amended by Decree 35 of 1992 referred to in the statute books as the FRSC Act cap 141 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN).

Passed by the National Assembly as Federal Road Safety Commission (establishment) Act 2007. The functions of the Commission generally relates to:

Making the highway safe for motorists and other road users

Recommending works and devices designed to eliminate or minimize accidents on the highways and advising the Federal and State Governments including the Federal Capital Territory Administration and relevant governmental agencies on the localities where such works and devices are required, and Educating motorists and members of the public on the importance of discipline on the highway.

Federal Road Safety Corps Salary Structure

These salaries are basic net annual salaries, meaning that the figures given below are arrived at after all necessary annual deductions have been made.

S/N Rank Basic Annual Salaries

1 Chief Inspector (CI) ₦1405449

2 Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) ₦1325234

3 Assistant Chief Inspector (ACI) ₦1252038

4 Principal Marshal Inspector (PMI) ₦1143539

5 Senior Marshal Inspector (SMI) ₦1,058,416

6 Marshal Inspector I (MI-I) ₦777,876

7 Marshal Inspector II (MI-II) ₦548,387

8 Marshal Inspector III (MI-III) ₦393,442

9 Chief Road Marshal Assistant (CRMA) ₦966,761

10 Deputy Road Marshal Assistant (DRMA) ₦539,048

11 Senior Road Marshal Assistant (SRMA) ₦387,428

12 Road Marshal Assistant I (RMA I) ₦349,589

13 Road Marshal Assistant II (RMA II) ₦319,741

14 Road Marshal Assistant III (RMA III) ₦305,576

Although we tried to get more information from the FRSC officers we met, they refused to respond but gave the above figures. If you have an idea on the FRSC salary scale or feel that any of the figures written is not correct, please help by informing us using the comment section below with proof and we would add it to this page.

FRSC Qualification and Rank Structure – Entry Level

Qualification Grade Level Basic Salary Range per annum Possible Rank

SSCE 03 298506 ­­- 330231 RMA-III

OND 05 329853 – 374259 MI-III

HND 07 483014 – 567065 MI

BSC 08 888956 – 988991 ARC

It is important to note that the salaries given above are basic salaries exclusive of any benefit package.

FRSC Staff Welfare

Health Care:

The federal road safety corps provides medical care and facilities to road accident victims and staff members. The Federal Road Safety Commission has provided a total of 20 roadside clinics, 12 zonal clinics and 1 clinic at the headquarters. There are 23 medical doctors, 121 nurses, 51 paramedics and 57 supporting staff who manage the clinic.

Housing:

The Federal Road Safety commission provides housing benefits for staff members through the FRSC housing cooperative scheme that was inaugurated in June 2004. The concept of this scheme was born out of the burning desire to assist members who also contribute to the National Housing Fund to access the Federal Mortgage Bank Loan and become proud owners of their houses which they may retire to.

The objective of the scheme is;

To procure, build, and allot empty lands to her members

To manage the estates for serving and retiring/discharging service-personnel.

Cooperative Society:

The Federal Road Safety Commission Cooperative society help members’ access loan, savings, and all buy goods at rate form trusted customers. An example of goods provided by the cooperative society on a subsidized rate to the member staff is the list of verified car brands for interested members.

Special Marshals Welfare:

Special marshals are covered by an insurance policy in case of death through road traffic accident. They are also protected by immunity provision in the Act. By this immunity clause, the special marshal is shielded from liability for any act validly done by him on the route to which he is assigned.

It is observed that the Federal Road Safety Corps officers’ salaries are calculated based on their ranks just like other government agencies like; The Nigerian Police, Navy, Air force, and The Nigerian Army.

After a well conducted research sponsored by our TEAM, we gathered that for those who joined the Federal Road Safety Corp with a secondary certificate, earn about N40, 000 per month. Graduates in FRSC are paid from N100, 000 and above while for high ranking officers, salary is from N250, 000 and above. It is important to note that the Federal Road Safety Corps officers also enjoy other benefits like rent, uniform, etc.

It is also important to note that the salary structure given above is gotten from the Consolidated Para-Military Salary Structure (CONPASS).

What’s your take on this? I urge you to use this same opportunity to share this information across to others using our Facebook, twitter or Google+share button below.

RECOMMENDED:

Apart from the salaries received by the men and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, there is also the practice of Illegal Charges implemented on individuals on the road side due to wrong parking or incomplete drivers credentials.

What’s your take on this? I urge you to use this same opportunity to share this information across to others using our Facebook, twitter or Google+share button below.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.