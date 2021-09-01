The Countdown to the Block 10,000,000 on Vechain Mainnet Starts – A Vechain developer announced today the countdown to the block 10,000,000 on the Vechain mainnet.

Libotony, a developer at Vechain, shared the news today on his official Twitter account. He said, “Let’s wait for the block 10,000,000 on the Vechain mainnet.”

According to CodePen, the countdown started, and it is just 1 day away from starting. However, the Vechain Foundation didn’t comment or give any details about what this could be.

But, the same developer tweeted about the achievement of the Vechain testnet regarding the block a couple of days ago. He noted that the Vechain testnet has reached 10,000,000 blocks.

This news came a month after the VeChain Foundation launched its brand new public testnet with VIP-193 fully implemented. According to the firm, this milestone paves the way towards the full enactment of PoA 2.0 on mainnet.

Despite this, the Vechain crypto Twitter community is confused about what is exactly happening or what is about to happen. An account replied saying, “What its mean. We don’t understand.” But he didn’t get any answer to his question. Also, another one responded that he hates this kind of message. He said, “I hate this kind of cryptic tweets.”

While the community is wondering, time is passing and still, they have no idea about this countdown to the Vechain mainnet.

