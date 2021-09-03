Crypto Price Surge Alert, IOTA is heading to the moon – Amid the ongoing price rises of many cryptos, thanks to Bitcoin’s rally, IOTA has also joined the charge. Over the past 24 hours, the price of IOTA (MIOTA) has increased by a significant amount.

Indeed, the past couple of weeks have been splendid for most cryptocurrencies. Starting with Bitcoin’s rally, the price of Ethereum and many other altcoins have been surging more than ever. Especially when compared to the dip since Q2 of 2021.

What’s more exciting is the fact that not only have the price of many altcoins gone up, but that certain cryptos have even managed to set new all-time highs (ATHs). To name a few, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) have both set new ATHs over the last week.

Coming back to IOTA, the crypto has gone up by 32.22% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. At this time, the price of IOTA (MIOTA) stands at $1.62. So far, it continues to show bullish signals.

Will this mean that the price of IOTA could climb up to a new ATH? This is hard to say, IOTA’s last ATH was set in December 2017 at $5.69. This was during the time of Bitcoin’s first significant bull run.

Perhaps IOTA could still have a chance to run with the bulls this year and break its last set ATH. After all, most experts believe that the price of Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by the end of this year. As far as cryptocurrency’s short history goes, most altcoins rise and mimic Bitcoin’s surge patterns to an extent.

For now, many altcoins are still very bullish. For instance, Solana beat its ATH one day after it had beat its previous record. This means that SOL broke its own ATH record for 2 days in a row. Similarly, Cardano also broke its set ATH twice over the past few days. Thus, it is highly likely that more new crypto ATHs could emerge soon.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.