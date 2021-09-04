Litecoin price showing bullish sign, Crypto Market Value Hits $2.2T – According to CoinMarketCap, Litecoin (LTC) price has suddenly formed a new bullish signal in the crypto market. This bullish signal clearly shows that LTC is on the verge to push forward in price anytime soon.

Also, relevant to this, the total crypto market value has also increased overwhelmingly in figures as it has hit a new high of $2.2 trillion. Citing from CoinMarketCap, as of today, Litecoin (LTC) price is $222.56 with a 24hr trading volume of $5,564,656,553, at the time of writing.

Moreover, Litecoin price is currently up to about 15.61% since the last 24 hours. In terms of ranking, LTC presently ranks the number 12 in the crypto space. To add more, Litecoin has a market capitalization of $14,297,413,112 and a circulation supply of 66,752,615 LTC coins.

Looking at CoinMarketCap’s historical data about Litecoin price, the crypto community will not be surprised if LTC’s price increases higher than what it is reflecting now.

Since Litecoin inception, it has largely maintained a positive profile in the crypto market. LTC was specifically created as a financial tool to provide fast, secure, and low-cost payments using blockchain technology.

