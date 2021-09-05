Investors Eye THETA Network — Will THETA Break $10? – Decentralized peer-to-peer video delivery blockchain Theta Network continues to try to push its project to the moon. With this, investors are also hoping that the native token, THETA token, may also find its way through.

Aside from recently partnering with one of the biggest mixed martial arts networks in the world, ONE Championship, Theta has more in store for its supporters. As a result, we can see consistency in the token’s price.

As we’ve already laid out in CoinQuora’s THETA Price Prediction 2021, there are areas of resistance that the THETA token may find difficult to break out from. These are the 8.231 USD mark, the 10.124 USD mark, and the 13.262 USD mark.

At the time of writing, THETA is trading at 8.01 USD per piece — ranking it at the top 25 by market capitalization. Interestingly, the 24-hour volume is above 400 million, making it the top 36 crypto by volume worldwide.

If the market is able to break through these three key areas of resistance, it may be possible to have a THETA bull run. However, many investors are also skeptical if this may still happen as THETA is still down by 49.47 percent from its all-time high of 15.90 USD five months ago.

Aside from ONE Championship, Theta Network has also secured partnerships with World Poker Tour, Shout Factory TV, and Con TV Anime.

