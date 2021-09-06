Whale Alert: 200,000 BNB (Over $100M) Moved From Binance – Crypto traders are all looking to a big BNB transaction that took place just a few hours ago. It seems a whale just moved 200,000 BNB from Binance to an unknown wallet. This amounts to about $100,738,772 in total funds.

The tweet comes with the transaction details attached to it. Here, we can clearly see when the transaction was made, along with plenty of other details.

Just yesterday, Binance announced that binance.com is no longer operating in Singapore. This was due to new rules set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The CEO of Binance — Changpeng Zhao (CZ), said that Singapore-based users must now use binance.sg in order to use the platform. To add on Binance also had to stop facilitating SGD trading pairs and payment options.

CZ also went on to thank these users for their understanding and highlights that Binance does not make any rules, it simply follows those rules that have been set by financial regulators.

Over the past few months, Binance has been under hot water. Many regulatory bodies around the world have been tightening up their crypto regulations. Binance, among many other crypto exchanges, had to make hard choices.

So far, it has pulled out of Ontario and is operating limitedly in UK and Singapore. Still, CZ is an unwavering force to reckon with. As a true visionary, he continues to lead Binance and make it stronger than ever.

This is reflected in the price of Binance Coin (BNB). As Bitcoin and the other cryptos have gone up in the recent price surge, BNB is no exception. Currently, according to CoinGecko, the price of BNB is $498.63 with a total market cap of $77,054,709,203.

