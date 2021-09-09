Bingbon, the Latest Crypto Broker to Integrate With TradingView – Bingbon, the crypto social trading platform, integrates with TradingView, online stock-picking software, and a screener for active traders.

The finTech company that aims to make crypto and their derivatives market available and accessible to the world announced it now provides brokers access to TradingView.

Live for 10 years, the globally renowned market analysis community platform has over 30 million monthly active users. Following this, the Bingbon team said they integrated their brokerage into TradingView’s powerful API to help them find new users in a large, targeted audience.

According to Bingbon, the partnership with TradingView brings promising benefits for their users. In addition, it will also further simplify the trading and strategy-refining process for traders. Beyond this, it provides access to powerful technology and active trading communities.

Additionally, the team stated that the integration lets Bingbon users manage their trades directly through TradingView. As a result, users will get the necessary resources to make quicker and better-informed financial decisions.

Moreover, both companies’ officials expressed their excitement and willingness to work together. Growth Director of Greater China at TradingView, Mark Ting, said,

Bingbon’s market data has been online on TradingView for a year now. This year, Bingbon has successively obtained regulatory licenses such as AUSTRAC, which gives us more confidence in the launch of trading integration to provide users with a better trading environment and experience.

Further, Ting added that they look forward to more collaboration with Bingbon in the future. On the other, the Communications and Partnership Manager at Bingbon, Elvisco Carrington, said that working with TradingView is a great pleasure.

