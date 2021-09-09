Stanbic IBTC Enhances Savings Culture with Reward Scheme – Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, has introduced a savings campaign aimed to reward its customers for opening and depositing funds in their accounts.

The campaign, according to a statement from the lender, is part of its commitment to promote a savings culture among its customers, which will eventually support economic growth.

It was disclosed that the promo will run for three months, and the bank’s customers stand the chance of winning cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1 million.

To qualify, existing customers are required to make a new deposit of N5,000 or N10,000, while new customers are required to open online savings accounts and make a deposit of N5,000 or N10,000.

With this, customers can develop a habit of saving for rainy days and also get a chance of getting more money for adopting a savings lifestyle.

“We are happy to encourage our customers and reward them for taking financial steps required to build up reserve funds, thereby imbibing a savings culture.

“We also urge them to take advantage of this opportunity to win cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1 million. All our current and prospective customers need to do is make deposits of a minimum of N5,000,” the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Wole Adeniyi, said.

In addition, he urged customers to leverage the bank’s online account option on the mobile app and quick services, as it is quick, safe, convenient, and easy to use.

Stanbic IBTC Bank has remained at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria through its numerous products and services while encouraging a savings culture amongst its customers.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.