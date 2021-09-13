Harmony Announces $300 Million Ecosystem Fund, Rallies by 100% – Ecosystem building seems to be becoming a trend in the market as many projects are launching multi-million funds with the goal of encouraging developers and investors to take their projects into the layer-2 ecosystem.

One of the most recent projects to jump on board the trend is Harmony (ONE). The project is a blockchain protocol with a 2-second finality. Aside from this, the project offers cross-chain bridges to layer 1 protocols like BTC, DOT, and BSC.

The project recently announced a $300 million fund aimed at expanding its ecosystem. Through the fund, the platform aims to enable 10 thousand crypto founders, builders, and creatives. After the announcement, the platform’s native token ONE rallied by more than 100%.

Today, we are announcing our $300 million ecosystem fund to accelerate 10,000 builders. The @harmonyprotocol ecosystem has been growing exponentially and we aim to fund 10,000 more crypto founders, builders and creatives. Let’s build the future together: https://t.co/6Yb9DoAa65 — Harmony (@harmonyprotocol) September 9, 2021

Data from coin information websites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko show that since the low price of 0.095 USD back on August 31, 2021, the price of ONE spiked up by 120 percent. It reached a daily high of 0.21 USD on September 9, 2021. Trading volume also went up to more than 700 million USD.

Aside from the fund announcement, Harmony also nabbed strategic partnerships and cross-chain integrations. This all happened in the past few months, the most recent being September 8 when Harmony announced a partnership with Anyswap.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.