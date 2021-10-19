Police Recruitment 2021 – Login Portal, Requirements and How To Apply – The Nigeria Police recruitment exercise 2021 will soon commence and Nigerians that meet up with the requirements can submit applications via a dedicated Nigeria police recruitment portalonline for enlistment in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as constables (recruits) – Login here!

The police released a list of requirements and approved method of applying for the police job and also warned the masses to be wary of people seeking for money or pretending to be agents in charge of the Nigeria police force recruitment.

Police Recruitment Login Portal

You can login to the NPF recruitment portal at www.policerecruitment.ng

200 Nigeria Police Force Recruitment Requirements

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age and must possess National Identity Number.

Applicants must also have an ‘O’ level Certificate with at least five credits level passes including Mathematics and English Language ‘in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB’

How To Apply For Police Recruitment 2021 In Nigeria

To apply for the police recruitment, applicants must have a functional email address and mobile phone number and fill and submit the online form at the police recruitment website – www.policerecruitment.ng

You can check full details in the image above.

Applicants are advised to print out the information that is automatically sent to their email and not forget to copy and save their registration number for future correspondences. This is because applicants will be required to present a hardcopy of email message sent to them if they’re shortlisted and contacted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Recruitment Guarantor’s Form

Applicants are directed to download and fill a Guarantors’ Form, presenting verifiable references from two guarantors, which can be from the following :

traditional rulers

magistrates

local government chairpersons

heads of educational institutions attended

career civil servants not below the rank of Grade Level 12

police officers not below the rank of CSP, or military officers not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

