Fire at Zenith Bank data centre results in outage for the network

As a result of a fire that broke out at its central data centre, Zenith Bank is currently dealing with infrastructure disruption. According to a number of different accounts, the maintenance work started at seven in the morning.

The bank anticipates that it will be able to get its infrastructure back up and running as quickly as possible, but it has not yet offered any information regarding the incident.

According to market capitalization, the largest bank in Nigeria is Zenith Bank.

