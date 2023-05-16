Nigeria’s National Debt Hits N91.6 Trillion, Reveals Okonjo-Iweala

News Summary:

Nigeria’s total national debt has surged to N91.6 trillion, as revealed by economic advisor, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Amid concerns about the country’s ability to service its obligations, Okonjo-Iweala called for fiscal discipline and economic diversification.

Critics fear heavy borrowing could lead to a debt crisis, while proponents argue it’s necessary for infrastructural development and economic stimulation.

Nigeria’s total national debt has surged to N91.6 trillion, according to a recent announcement by the nation’s economic advisor, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. This revelation comes at a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges and calls for improved fiscal responsibility.

Okonjo-Iweala, who has served in various capacities both nationally and internationally, including as the Managing Director of the World Bank and two terms as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, disclosed this alarming figure during a press conference in Abuja.

The announcement provides an insight into the dire state of the nation’s economy, which has seen its debt profile soar amid growing concerns about its ability to service its obligations. The N91.6 trillion debt represents a significant increase from previous estimates, triggering serious economic and political discussions.

Despite the economic growth reported in some sectors, the rising debt profile casts a long shadow over the country’s financial future. The escalating debt figures have triggered concerns among economists, policymakers, and international financial institutions about Nigeria’s debt sustainability and the potential impact on its economic development.

Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that this debt level poses a significant challenge to the nation’s economic recovery and sustainability. She urged the government to prioritize fiscal discipline, invest in growth-enhancing sectors, and diversify the economy away from over-reliance on oil revenue.

Critics have raised concerns about the government’s borrowing trends, arguing that heavy reliance on loans could stifle economic growth and plunge the nation into a debt crisis. They have called for transparency in how these loans are utilized and a clear strategy for loan repayments.

On the other hand, proponents of the government’s borrowing strategy argue that the funds are necessary for critical infrastructural development and to stimulate the economy, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the country grapples with this economic reality, it is clear that the government will have to strike a balance between borrowing for development and ensuring fiscal sustainability. The decisions made now will have far-reaching implications for the country’s economic future.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.