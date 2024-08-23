Investigative Journalist Exposes Alleged Nigerian Government Involvement in Online Hacking and Surveillance – In a shocking revelation, investigative journalist David Hundeyin has brought to light a series of events that suggest the Nigerian government may be involved in a coordinated attempt to silence whistleblowers and journalists. The incident centers around the arrest of PIDOM Nigeria, a prominent whistleblower known for exposing government malfeasance, and a subsequent attempt to compromise the security of Hundeyin’s online accounts.

On August 5, PIDOM Nigeria was reportedly arrested in Port Harcourt and later transferred to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja. The arrest was linked to accusations of computer-related fraud, raising immediate concerns about the Nigerian government’s methods of dealing with dissenting voices.

In a detailed account shared on Substack, Hundeyin described how a person claiming to be a close associate of PIDOM reached out to him with requests to take over PIDOM’s social media accounts. This individual provided what they claimed were login credentials, but these details turned out to be incorrect. This discrepancy immediately raised suspicions about the true identity of the contact and their motives.

Following this exchange, Hundeyin experienced a series of sophisticated hacking attempts targeting his WhatsApp and Twitter accounts, both of which were associated with PIDOM’s accounts. The speed and complexity of these hacking attempts led Hundeyin to believe that state actors were involved, pointing specifically to Nigerian intelligence agencies such as the Department of State Services (DSS), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), or the National Security Agency (NSA).

“The incredible speed of this hack is a telltale sign of a state actor’s involvement,” Hundeyin stated. “The list of entities in Nigeria that have access to the technology, complex hardware, and resources to brute-force a high-security password in less than 40 minutes is very short, and has only three-letter agencies on it.”

Further deepening the mystery, the communication from the purported associate of PIDOM suggested that the journalist should continue posting from PIDOM’s accounts to maintain an appearance of normalcy. However, PIDOM’s history of using multi-factor authentication (MFA) and other security measures cast doubt on the authenticity of these requests. Hundeyin speculated that PIDOM’s security may have been compromised by state actors who obtained sensitive information, possibly through international exchanges like Binance.

Hundeyin’s account also hinted at a darker possibility: the torture or even murder of PIDOM while in custody. “What if the attempt to rope me into the narrative management surrounding his disappearance is an attempt by Nigerian intelligence to conceal their torture and/or murder of a prominent whistleblower?” Hundeyin questioned.

This case underscores the perilous environment in which Nigerian journalists and whistleblowers operate, where government surveillance and repression have become significant threats. The use of advanced surveillance technologies, such as Pegasus spyware, and the involvement of intelligence agencies highlight the lengths to which the Nigerian government may go to control dissenting voices.

Hundeyin concluded his exposé with a powerful call to action, urging the Nigerian public to speak out against such government overreach. “If indeed my friend PIDOM has been killed, I want the world to know what happened and who was responsible for it. I will not be silent about it. Nigerians must know.”

He further warned that the continued silence of the Nigerian public would only embolden the government, stating, “The monster we have emboldened since 2015 with our silence and fear is coming for all of us next.”

This revelation raises critical questions about the balance between national security and civil liberties in Nigeria, the ethical implications of using sophisticated surveillance technology against citizens, and the role of global platforms in protecting or exposing sensitive user data.

As the situation develops, the international community will likely keep a close watch on the Nigerian government’s response and the broader implications for press freedom and human rights in the country.