Police Confirm Whistleblower PIDOM Nigeria Is Alive and in Custody at FCID Abuja – In a significant development, the Nigerian Police Force has officially confirmed that PIDOM Nigeria, the whistleblower known for exposing government corruption and human rights violations, is alive and currently detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja. This confirmation comes after immense public pressure and the intervention of several prominent activists and journalists.

David Hundeyin, an investigative journalist who has been closely monitoring the situation, announced on social media that the police have acknowledged PIDOM Nigeria’s detention and stated that the whistleblower is in good health. The confirmation was made after a member of the intervention team physically saw PIDOM at the FCID facility.

“After coming under immense pressure from the Nigerian public and an intervention involving @Mazi_OJD, @YeleSowore, @adeyanjudeji, @Adebayo_Ralph, and myself, @PoliceNG has confirmed that @PIDOMNIGERIA is alive and well in detention at FCID Abuja,” Hundeyin wrote.

The whistleblower, who has been operating under the pseudonym “99% Oppressed,” was arrested on August 5, 2024, in Port Harcourt, sparking widespread concern and speculation about their safety. The lack of official communication from the Nigerian authorities regarding the arrest had fueled fears that PIDOM Nigeria might have been subjected to mistreatment or worse.

However, with the police now confirming PIDOM’s status, there is a sense of relief among supporters and activists, although the situation remains tense. According to Hundeyin, the police have indicated that PIDOM Nigeria will be arraigned in court next week, and preparations are underway to secure a copy of the charge sheet to facilitate a bail application.

“We are requesting a copy of his charge sheet so that a bail application can be prepared,” Hundeyin stated, urging Nigerians to maintain pressure on the authorities to ensure transparency and fairness in the legal process. “Nigerians must keep the pressure on so that this goalpost does not shift.”

The intervention of high-profile figures such as Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, and others has played a crucial role in bringing attention to PIDOM Nigeria’s case. Their efforts, combined with public outcry, appear to have compelled the Nigerian police to provide the long-awaited confirmation of PIDOM’s whereabouts and condition.

The arrest and detention of PIDOM Nigeria have raised serious questions about the treatment of whistleblowers and the protection of free speech in Nigeria. Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the potential implications of this case, particularly in a country where government critics often face harsh reprisals.

As the situation unfolds, there is growing anticipation regarding the charges that will be brought against PIDOM Nigeria and the legal battles that may ensue. Activists and supporters are calling for continued vigilance and solidarity to ensure that the whistleblower receives a fair trial and that their rights are upheld.

The #FreePIDOMNIGERIA campaign, which has gained momentum on social media, is expected to intensify in the coming days as supporters mobilize to demand justice and accountability. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for whistleblower protection and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

The international community is also watching closely, with various organizations and foreign governments expressing concern over the potential human rights violations involved. The confirmation that PIDOM Nigeria is alive and in custody is a crucial step, but much remains to be done to ensure that justice is served.

As Nigerians await further developments, the spotlight remains firmly on the authorities, who are now under intense scrutiny to handle this case with the utmost transparency and fairness. The coming week will be pivotal in determining the course of events and the fate of one of Nigeria’s most prominent whistleblowers.