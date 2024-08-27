NAFDAC Cracks Down on Use of Unapproved Saccharine in Bread Production – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a stern warning to bakers across the country, highlighting the illegal and potentially harmful practice of using saccharine as a sweetener in bread production. This move follows recent investigations that revealed some bakers have been substituting sugar with saccharine, a cheaper but unapproved alternative, in response to rising costs.

In a statement released by NAFDAC’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency reiterated that the use of saccharine in bread contravenes the Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) and is also prohibited under the Codex General Standard for Food Additives, a globally recognized benchmark for food safety. Adeyeye warned that any baker found using saccharine or other unapproved additives would face stringent sanctions as per regulatory provisions.

“NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the Agency remains fully alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public,” Adeyeye stated, emphasizing that sweeteners, like all food additives, undergo rigorous safety assessments before they are approved for use in food products​.

The warning comes on the heels of a series of failed laboratory tests on bread samples collected from various markets. NAFDAC’s South West Coordinator, Roseline Ajayi, revealed that the tests confirmed the presence of saccharine, raising alarms about the potential health risks to consumers. She stressed that economic challenges should not justify compromising on food safety, underscoring the agency’s commitment to upholding stringent regulatory standards.

Ajayi also noted that this issue is part of a broader problem where some manufacturers, driven by cost-cutting measures, are increasingly resorting to unapproved and potentially dangerous substances in food production. She cited past instances where NAFDAC intervened to prevent the distribution of harmful food products, including the use of potassium bromate, another banned additive in bread making​.

NAFDAC has called on consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious bread products to the agency. By working together, the public and the regulatory authorities can help ensure that only safe, high-quality bread is available in Nigerian markets.

This latest enforcement action is a reminder of NAFDAC’s critical role in protecting public health and maintaining the integrity of food products across the country.