Ecobank Nigeria Launches Oja Oge Pop-up Marketplace to Empower SMEs – Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a new pop-up marketplace initiative called Oja Oge, designed specifically to support entrepreneurs in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector.

This innovative platform targets business owners in the fashion, beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and entertainment industries, aiming to empower and elevate small businesses within these fields.

Mrs. Omoboye Odu, Head of SME, Partnerships, and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, shared insights into the Oja Oge initiative, which is set to take place as a two-day exposition at the state-of-the-art Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) complex in Lagos. The event is scheduled for August 31 to September 1, 2024, starting at 10 AM each day.

Mrs. Odu highlighted that the fair is expected to attract a diverse group of top-tier exhibitors, fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts, social media influencers, and members of the diplomatic community in Nigeria. The event will also draw in local and international tourists, providing a vibrant space for networking and collaboration among entrepreneurs, shoppers, and other key players in the economy.

“Oja Oge is more than just a marketplace; it is a hub for fashion and lifestyle businesses to thrive. The event will feature premium entertainment and offer a unique platform for exhibitors and shoppers to connect in a dynamic and engaging environment,” she explained.

She emphasized that the fair would open up new markets for participants and provide them with valuable opportunities to build relationships with both local and international visitors. “As a Pan African bank, supporting small businesses is a priority for us, and Oja Oge is one of the many ways we are committed to this cause,” she added.

Participation in the event is free, and Mrs. Odu encouraged everyone to invite their family and friends to be part of the experience. The exhibition will not only be a space to buy and sell products but also a celebration of the creativity and innovation in fashion and lifestyle, complemented by a variety of music, food, and much more.

Ecobank Nigeria has been actively promoting SMEs through various initiatives. In addition to the successful Adire Lagos Experience, the bank also runs the monthly MySME Growth Series, aiming to train and empower over 1 million SME operators across Nigeria by the end of the year.