CBN cuts interest rate to 5%, directs banks to restructure loan terms

March 16, 2020 Sam Gabriel BANKING

CBN cuts interest rate to 5%, directs banks to restructure loan terms – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all deposit money banks in the country to restructure loan terms and tenors to households and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, said the interest rate of its intervention programmes has been cut to 5% from 9%.

“The CBN hereby grants all deposit money banks leave to consider temporary and time-limited restructuring of the tenor and loan terms for businesses and households most affected by the outbreak of Covid-19 particularly oil & gas, agriculture, and manufacturing,” he said.

“The CBN would work closely with DMBs to ensure that the use of this forbearance is targeted, transparent and temporary, whilst maintaining individual DMB’s financial strength and overall financial stability of the system.”

