Federal government is not paying N8,500 to stay at home over COVID-19: A broadcast currently trending on WhatsApp in Nigeria is telling citizens to register through a website for federal government’s N8,500 package to encourage Nigerians to stay at home as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the spam broadcast, “FG has agreed to pay #8500 to all citizens to stay at home for this one month starting from 30th March, 2020 – If you have your voters or National ID card, Put in ur NIN or voters card Serial Number”.

“Note: The name on your ID must correspond with the one in your bank account i.e BVN, Register and send to others….”

Financial Watch can report that this message is from scammers who target vulnerable Nigerians through a phishing website that collects vital information such is BVN, bank details and other personal data for the purpose of defrauding them.

If you have received this message on WhatsApp kindly disregard it and never click on those phishing links.

The federal government of Nigeria have not approved or announced any package for staying at home.