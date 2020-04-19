Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

I will lay down my life to achieve Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu – Leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has vowed to sacrifice everything to achieve freedom for the people of Biafra.

The IPOB leader made the disclosure in a broadcast on Sunday.

He said that nothing would stand in his way until Biafra is achieved.

“I will sacrifice anything sacrifiable to make sure I achieve Biafra. I have no cloth, I have nothing. My aim is Biafra, nothing else will stand in my way, until Biafra is restored so that the world will know that Biafra is a Divine project,” he stressed.

According to him, the death of his parents was the supreme sacrifice he has to pay in the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

Kanu stated: “I sacrificed my father and mother. That’s the supreme sacrifice to make sure that Biafra is restored.”

He said that every verbal attack IPOB had launched was designed to bring freedom for the people.

“I do not hate anybody I want everybody Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo to be freed in the land of their ancestors even if you want to have a country, everybody will come together willingly and voluntarily to join a union not by force. That’s what I have been preaching from day one.”

He said further that he would continue to expose evil no matter where it was committed.

Kanu informed the group also arrested some state coordinators for stealing bags of rice meant for indigent Biafra to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am holding some coordinators for stealing some bags of rice. They ran away with some bags of rice supplied for the poor people. They will be handled appropriately because Biafra is a land of accountability,” he stated.