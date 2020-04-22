Biafra: Is IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Dead?

April 22, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Biafra: Is IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Dead? – There is a viral rumor currently trending on social media that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is dead.

The rumor was made popular by Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who promised to reveal some fresh details about Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Olunloyo, who wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday evening, said she would also unveil secrets about the possibility of Kanu being dead and already replaced by a body double as Nnamdi of Sudan.

She said this in her reaction to rumours on social media suggesting Nnamdi Kanu is dead.

Recall that for many years the IPOB leader has claimed that Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria is dead and has been replaced by another person he identified as Jubril of Sudan.

However, Olunloyo has sent social media into a frenzy after her post in which she vowed to unveil some secrets about Kanu amidst rumours that he is dead and replaced by a body double.

Kanu is understood to be in exile after his home country in Afara-Ukwu, Abia State was invaded in 2017 by the Nigerian Army during the Operation Python Dance.

