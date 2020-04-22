Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Biafra: Is IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Dead? – There is a viral rumor currently trending on social media that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is dead.

The rumor was made popular by Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who promised to reveal some fresh details about Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Olunloyo, who wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday evening, said she would also unveil secrets about the possibility of Kanu being dead and already replaced by a body double as Nnamdi of Sudan.

She said this in her reaction to rumours on social media suggesting Nnamdi Kanu is dead.

Recall that for many years the IPOB leader has claimed that Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria is dead and has been replaced by another person he identified as Jubril of Sudan.

However, Olunloyo has sent social media into a frenzy after her post in which she vowed to unveil some secrets about Kanu amidst rumours that he is dead and replaced by a body double.

See her tweet:

#BREAKING Tomorrow I will tell you if IPOB Terror leader Nnamdi Kanu is DEAD⚰️ in Italy and cremated or being impersonated by a Double Nnamdi of Sudan. I'm the only credible Journalist for this🙄🇳🇬#Kemitalks — Medical Journalist Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D (@KemiOlunloyo) April 21, 2020

Kanu is understood to be in exile after his home country in Afara-Ukwu, Abia State was invaded in 2017 by the Nigerian Army during the Operation Python Dance.