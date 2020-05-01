Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Reality TV series Gulder Ultimate Search set To Return – There are indications that Nigerian reality Television series, Gulder Ultimate Search also known as GUS is set to make a comeback for a new season.

The series is created and sponsored by the Nigerian Breweries Plc to promote and support the Gulder Lager beer.

The show is purely an indigenous content reality Television programme in Nigeria that has to do with the struggles of contestants against themselves in the wild/nature and their search to find a hidden treasure for one of them to emerge as the winner.

Just recently, Gulder Lager beer announced on their social media pages the return of this show to our screens during this lockdown.

The last time the reality series was held was in 2012 in Aguleri forest in Anambra state. The contestants searched for the ‘General’s helmet’ which was found by Chinedu Ubachukwu and he was rewarded with 10 million naira and a brand new Ford explorer car.

The theme for this season is ‘The Rerun’ and the premier date and location was not disclosed in their post but we do hope they come back with a bang this season.