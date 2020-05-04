COVID-19: Nigeria may lockdown again if… – The Federal Government of Nigeria has vowed to lockdown parts of the country again should there be eruption of more coronavirus cases.
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said although it expected some lapses in compliance to safety precautions, it was worried corporate organisations, especially banks on Monday flouted the NCDC’s guideline for infection prevention and control.
Speaking during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC boss said: “Initial reports are not too pleasing across the country.
“When we say take responsibility this time, yes we are addressing individuals but we really needed to address corporate Nigeria.
“One of the biggest groups that we have allowed to restart business today were banks.
“When you limit the number of branches that open, everybody goes to the one branch that is open; that becomes counter-productive.
“We can produce all the guidelines in the world but if organisations are not going to come up and support the implementation of these measures and help us manage the risks and focus on a risk-based approach, then our efforts might amount to little or nothing.
“Today we might forgive a little bit because it was the first day. However, we will have infections because of what happened today, no doubt about that.
“But what is more important is how we can learn from the mistakes of today into tomorrow and into next tomorrow, so that by Friday, hopefully they will have normalised some of these things.”
He added: “Yes we knew today will be a problem because for the first time people were let out of their homes but the challenge for us as a society is how we now organise ourselves to mitigate this risk to limit transmission from each other, so that, yes we might have a few extra infections today and tomorrow, but what we dont want is an explosion of new infections.
“If we do have that explosion, there will be almost no choice left for the leadership of the country than to ask all of us to go back into our homes.
“So for the benefits of having a few hours a day of coming out and reopening parts of the economy, there is a price to pay and that price is that we organise ourselves to do this strictly.”
What I have to say is whether the country government go back on lock-down people will still contact the virus and some will still die since the country has been on lock-down their have been no change and their will not be a change on lock-down, a corona person can stay long or even survive the sickness but hunger of two days can kill so if the government are still planning on lock-down then the government should prepare to face the phase because it will yelled a catastrophic that will not be came in the next 15 years coming which will result total economy meltdown the smallest state in the smallest country in our continent will be better than us, and I know that is not what the government won’t I suggest all schools and churches should resume as reopen commences let the people pray to God for intervention for the world because their’s nothing God cannot do the life we live the world we’re into is His and the time He wan’t the sickness to go that is the time the sickness will go away from earth if you like as a (WHO) member or government go on lock-down for 10 years it will not make any change and people will still contact the virus and many will still die so my advice to the Nigeria government let them remove fear among them we all know that more case will occur when we reopen our economy is better we face only corona than (10 in 1) problems let people go to their businesses for months we’re on lock-down and still every day new cases death toll, hunger, terrorism, unnecessary killings every where, cannibalism etc.If Nigeria decide to go back on lock-down I tell you my fellow citizen/government the government house and our country will not be safe for the bird to bench Nigeria will be in utopia we all know very well that the government can never pay stay at home let alone our supplies.
The way individual and government fear corona if the can fear God that way the world will be a better place for all of us, if you wan’t to overcome grow our country in this in this time as individual/government faith has to be in place.
This is my suggestions, thank you and God bless.