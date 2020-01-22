Ultimate Love Nigeria Reality TV Show Season 1 (2020) to begin next month – The Ultimate Love Nigeria reality TV show features people who are single and looking for a serious relationship. The show was organized to help individuals find the love of their life. This reality show is not for opportunist; this is real life! Participants have to be honest and true about what they want in a partner and also be honest about themselves.

Ultimate Love Nigeria Audition

The Ultimate Love Nigeria audition for the live show has ended on November 30th, 2019. Interested applicants were invited to apply to the show by uploading a one-minute video saying what they can offer and why they should be in the show. Applicants must be from Nigeria and must be 23 years or older by February, 2020.

The Online Audition Form is detailed so that the organizers can get a more rounded and fuller picture of applicants and their needs. Please all applicants are advised to answer all questions on the form fully and honestly. The organizers are not trying to catch you out and all information given is completely confidential. They want to know applicant’s unique personality, the specifications of what applicants are looking for in a partner, applicant’s interests, likes and dislikes as well their best qualities that attract people to them.

Applicants are required to upload a short video (up to 1 minute) about themselves and why they should be considered for this show. Applicants are also required to upload these images of themselves: Headshot, Full Body, Active, Friends/Family.

Ultimate Love Nigeria Live Show 2020

The Ultimate Love Nigeria reality show is scheduled to commence on February 9th, 2020. The show will feature 16 strangers in one house for 8 weeks. Viewers will be required to vote their favorite participant weekly for the duration of 8 weeks. At the end of 8 weeks, the participant with the highest votes will emerge winner. The ultimate price for the winner is a fully paid traditional wedding and a fully paid and well furnished apartment. winner will be decided by votes of viewers.

How to Watch Ultimate Love Nigeria TV Show

The ultimate love reality show will be aired on DSTV channel 198. The channel is available on the DSTV family bouquet with the sum of N4,000 naira only. You can also watch it on GOTV channel 29 which is available on the GOTV Plus package available at the cost of N1,900 naira only.