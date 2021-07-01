JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking Steps | www.jamb.org.ng Result

July 1, 2021 Haruna Magaji education news
Breaking: JAMB releases more 15,490 UTME results
JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking Steps | www.jamb.org.ng Result – First of all, I will like to wish every candidates that participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) a very big congratulations for successful release of results. Please you can proceed below for your JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking

We understand the importance of checking your 2021 JAMB Result because that happens to be the next thing that comes to every candidate’s mind after successful EXAM like this.

However, I guess you already know that You can now check your UTME Result online yourself without the use of a scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE!

So without taking much time here again, kindly follow the steps outlined below that will help you access your 2021 JAMB UTME Results or JAMB 2021/2022 Result

JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking Steps

Below are the 4 simple steps to check your 2021 JAMB UTME result online without scratch card i.e. FREE!

STEP 1.
Go to JAMB result checking portal at https://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility/CheckUTMEResults.

STEP 2.
Enter your JAMB Registration Number/Email Address in the required column.

STEP 3.
Click on ‘Check My Results’.

STEP 4.
The portal will load your result if it’s ready.

So here you go, with is STEPS JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking will never be a problem for you. So you can use it to check yours or your Friend JAMB Results too.

In Summary

you must understand that JAMB UTME results are released in batches. If the portal returns with ‘You Do Not Have Any Result Yet’, that implies your result is not yet ready. So you have to check back later.

Remember to use the comment box below in asking any of your questions for possible solutions.




About Haruna Magaji 2535 Articles
Haruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at - [email protected]
  3. 2019 is not included in the option for year of exams. i have paid the remittance but could not access my scores what should i do

    • 2019 is not included in the option of year of exams. i have paid my remittance but could not access the result.

  39. Pls you should stop decieving people by telling lie. You are kind of people that ruin this country with fake news.

  40. my own problem is that, if i login to my jamb profile, its still reflecting 2018 details instead of 2019, why?

  42. my problem here is that, if i login to my jamb profile, it still reflecting 2018 details instead of 2019, why?

  43. This site is the most stupid site ever. They just want people to come and read their FAKE NEWS.. TO the admin . go n get a job .. Result is not ready , why say its ready to check mm since last 2 weeks.. Lazy Nigerian youth .. Foolish olodo

  45. Pls Why Can’t U Tell Us The Truth, If All The Results Is Been Cancel Let Us Knw, Stop Troubling Student

  48. I haven’t been able to get access to the site to check my result it’s not loading
    And my jamb profile has been showing 2018 instead of 2019

  53. Nigerian leaders are always proving to us nowadays that they cannot tell the truth; even in publishing. Tell me one person that is able to check as of now.

  54. Nigerian leaders are always proving to us nowadays that they cannot tell the truth; even in publishing. Tell me one person that is able to check as of now.

    • Nigerian leaders are always proving to us nowadays that they cannot tell the truth; even in publishing. Tell me one person that is able to check as of now.

  85. when I enter the site for jamb result, and I press the email address it does not open for me to type my email but if i press the password it opens for me to type..why

