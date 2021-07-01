JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking Steps | www.jamb.org.ng Result – First of all, I will like to wish every candidates that participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) a very big congratulations for successful release of results. Please you can proceed below for your JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking
We understand the importance of checking your 2021 JAMB Result because that happens to be the next thing that comes to every candidate’s mind after successful EXAM like this.
However, I guess you already know that You can now check your UTME Result online yourself without the use of a scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE!
So without taking much time here again, kindly follow the steps outlined below that will help you access your 2021 JAMB UTME Results or JAMB 2021/2022 Result
JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking Steps
Below are the 4 simple steps to check your 2021 JAMB UTME result online without scratch card i.e. FREE!
STEP 1.
Go to JAMB result checking portal at https://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility/CheckUTMEResults.
STEP 2.
Enter your JAMB Registration Number/Email Address in the required column.
STEP 3.
Click on ‘Check My Results’.
STEP 4.
The portal will load your result if it’s ready.
So here you go, with is STEPS JAMB Results 2021 Online Checking will never be a problem for you. So you can use it to check yours or your Friend JAMB Results too.
In Summary
you must understand that JAMB UTME results are released in batches. If the portal returns with ‘You Do Not Have Any Result Yet’, that implies your result is not yet ready. So you have to check back later.
Remember to use the comment box below in asking any of your questions for possible solutions.
Yes
[email protected]
2019 is not included in the option for year of exams. i have paid the remittance but could not access my scores what should i do
Pls you guys should release our result my mum won’t let me be
you said you are going to release dis Monday why not?
Jamb result
Pls we want our result
Why the result delay.
ok
i one to see my jamb result
we want our result
myunipedia.com has some reliable info
Stop spreading fake rumor and deceiving people. You are found of this
we want our result pls
Is the jamb result really out or it is just rumors
2019 is not included in the option of year of exams. i have paid my remittance but could not access the result.
I want to see my result
government
lit in English
Islamic study
English
government
Islamic.study
English
literature
how can I check my jamb result for 2019
registration number 96236300fh
result pls
pls jamb release the result person go die for question
I want see my result
How can i check my result on my phone
I want to check my jamb result.
Please release it
I just pray and hope we get serious one day in this country.
dahiruhassanbala048
o48
i want to see my result Pls
Pls help me check the result.
[email protected]
Pls you should stop decieving people by telling lie. You are kind of people that ruin this country with fake news.
my own problem is that, if i login to my jamb profile, its still reflecting 2018 details instead of 2019, why?
This site is the good
my problem here is that, if i login to my jamb profile, it still reflecting 2018 details instead of 2019, why?
This site is the most stupid site ever. They just want people to come and read their FAKE NEWS.. TO the admin . go n get a job .. Result is not ready , why say its ready to check mm since last 2 weeks.. Lazy Nigerian youth .. Foolish olodo
I want see my jamb result please
Pls Why Can’t U Tell Us The Truth, If All The Results Is Been Cancel Let Us Knw, Stop Troubling Student
Is the results out?
I want to see my result
I haven’t been able to get access to the site to check my result it’s not loading
And my jamb profile has been showing 2018 instead of 2019
help me chek my result…email [email protected]
Okay no problem
Jamb is better for every body.
I am want to see my result
Nigerian leaders are always proving to us nowadays that they cannot tell the truth; even in publishing. Tell me one person that is able to check as of now.
Nigerian leaders are always proving to us nowadays that they cannot tell the truth; even in publishing. Tell me one person that is able to check as of now.
Help Me check my result
Help me check result .. email [email protected]
I want to see my result
Nigerian leaders are always proving to us nowadays that they cannot tell the truth; even in publishing. Tell me one person that is able to check as of now.
How can we go about this,jamb what should we do?
I want to see my jamb result
What is the real time to send JAM result
I want to check my jamb result
Have been trying to check my result but it was telling me incorrect password
Have been trying to check but it is telling me incorrect password or internet error
I want to check my results
Which website will i use to check d exam?
I want see My jamb result
how can I check my result with my phone
How can I check my result
i want to see my jamb result
My request woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooookkkko
I want to see my jamb result
my jam result
I need my result
I want to see my jamb result for 2019
Email account is it the same as email address
my Jamb result
when I enter the site for jamb result, and I press the email address it does not open for me to type my email but if i press the password it opens for me to type..why
c43409193
Pls release the results
Results
i want to see my result
that very good
how can i check my result online?
I want to see my result
Can I check my jamb result with my e-mail instead of my sim
u r a thief …don’t go n look 4 job…idiot!!!
Can I check my result using my phone number
pls I want to know my score
I misplaced my sim card I used to register can I still get result
09058455404
Whe jamb will release our result
I lost my Sim which i used to register Jamb can i still get my result pls
please release our results, it taking too long
l want to known my score