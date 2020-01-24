Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Complete guide on How to Apply for Liechtenstein Student Visa from Nigeria (2019) – Applying for a Liechtenstein student visa is something you can do by yourself. You don’t have to worry because this article will give you all the information you need to begin. Most people considered getting a Liechtenstein student visa is a complicated process. The reason is not due to anything else, it’s just because they don’t have sufficient information. All you need to do is read to the end – click here for more visa application guide to other countries.

This article will be relevant to you if you are searching for Liechtenstein visa requirements for Nigeria, do i need a visa for Liechtenstein, Liechtenstein visa lottery, Liechtenstein work visa for Nigerian, Liechtenstein visa for Nigeria and Liechtenstein immigration requirements. I will be talking about questions relating to studying or furthering your Education in Liechtenstein. After this article, you will have all you need to start your Liechtenstein student visa processing.

US, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Belarus, Thailand, Ukraine, India, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Austria, Malta, Kenya, South Africa, Lithuania, Georgia and others are few countries you can go to study from Nigeria. I will just go straight to the pint and show you a step by step guide to getting you Liechtenstein student visa easily from start to finish.

Study In Liechtenstein Overview

Liechtenstein possesses a great history of excellence in learning with many educational institutions. Studying in Liechtenstein is an increasingly popular choice for undergraduates from all over the world. If you choose to study a graduate program in Liechtenstein you’ll have plenty of things to do in your spare time. From charming villages to Alpine scenery, Liechtenstein is a friendly country which is easy to get around.

With its reasonable tuition, high standard of living, and beautiful scenery, Liechtenstein offers students an exception educational value. From its historical and cultural appeal, to the intrigue of a country ruled by a monarch, Liechtenstein is worth consideration as a location for studies. Liechtenstein’s low unemployment rate may also convince graduates, already won over by the charm of the tiny country, to become citizens and begin their new careers.

Applying For Liechtenstein Student Visa

Either you are going for business, or on transit or as a tourist or to to study, you will definitely need a student visa before you can enter into Liechtenstein. The reason for your travelling will determine the category of Visa you will apply for. For the sake of this article, Liechtenstein student visa is the visa you need because you are going to study.

I will like to tell you not to pay anyone online to do the processing for you. There has been stories about people who pay some money to someone they met online who claimed to be an agent and promise to do it all for them. At the end, they disappear after sending them a huge amount of money. You don’t have to pay anyone to do it for you. You can do it by yourself.

Liechtenstein Student Visa Processing

Students who wish to take up temporary residence in Liechtenstein for the purpose of study need to apply for a short-term residence permit. The Liechtenstein student visa is the type of Visa that will allow you to study any course in an institution of your choice in Liechtenstein. The process is easy and simple.

The first thing you will need is an acceptance letter from an institution in Liechtenstein. You can’t claim you want to study if you already don’t have an admission letter from an institution. You must firstly apply for an admission in an institution and wait till you get the notification of admission. After the admission arrive, you can fill the application form and grab the documents below to begin your Liechtenstein student visa.

Liechtenstein Student Visa Required Documents

You should understand that the documents you will present must be legal, honest and complete. Below are the documents you will need for your Liechtenstein student visa.

A Nigerian international passport that is valid for about six months after your study. Visa application form https://www.uni.li/en/study/good-to-know/download-center/application-form-int-mba.pdf/ view which you should fill completely. 4 passport-size photos. They must be recent and clean A letter of acceptance is issued by the educational institution where you have been given an admission. I Proof of Financial Resources. Candidates must be able to provide proof of enough funds to support themselves in the country. Course fee receipt indicating that you have paid the course fees in full You must have a private medical insurance ad must submit a documentary proof of the same. Return/Onward ticket: At the end of the study period, you are will have to return to your country or some other destination. Accommodation proof indicating that you’ve arranged for accommodation in the country. Birth certificate copy

Liechtenstein Tuition Fees

The tuition fees in Liechtenstein tend to be similar to many other European countries. Fees vary slightly depending on the school and program the students enrolls in, as well as whether or not the student is a citizen of Liechtenstein or an international student studying abroad.

Accommodation and living costs

The most popular option for international students new to Liechtenstein is to live in halls of residence provided by your chosen university. This will allow you to settle into life more easily, meeting fellow students and getting student support.

However, it is possible to find private accommodation while you study in Liechtenstein – your chosen university should be able to help you find the right property or but you in contact with estate agents.

Other Important Things About Liechtenstein Student Visa

The visa process generally takes between 6-8 weeks.

Students should always take care to protect their own personal safety in order to avoid becoming victims of crime. They can do this by:

Avoiding carrying around large amounts of money

Staying in groups, especially at night, and never walking alone

Not making valuables obvious

Always having a route home planned and never getting into unlicensed taxis

Being wary of strangers

Being careful of traffic

Liechtenstein Embassy Address In Nigeria

Liechtenstein does not currently have an embassy in Nigeria. However, a visa to switzerland will also grant you access to Liechtenstein.

ADDRESS Swiss Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria

No 157, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent

Wuse II District

P.O. Box 5162

Abuja

Nigeria

[email protected]

http://www.eda.admin.ch/abujaWebsite: