Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment 2020/2021 And How to Apply – www.nipost.gov.ng – The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) welcomes applications from suitably qualified and interested candidates in the 2020 NIPOST recruitment. We have therefore, published this article for candidates that are very much interested in the 2020 NIPOST recruitment – Apply here!

NIPOST RECRUITMENT

Vital points discussed in this article include the basic requirements, screening exercise and date, academic qualifications, necessary guidelines, and means of application for the 2020 NIPOST recruitment.

Kindly read this article to the end to have access to everything you need to be successful in the 2020 NIPOST screening exercise.

ABOUT NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service, popularly known as NIPOST is a Federal Agency in Nigeria. It was founded in the year 1987. NIPOST is a Government Operated Corporation. It is the Nigerian Postal Administration that is responsible for the provision of Postal Services in Nigeria. It has more than twenty thousand (20,000) employees, and it runs more than five thousand (5,000) post offices.

NIPOST is charged with the responsibility of promoting, developing, and providing adequate coordinated Postal Services, and at reasonable rates.

REQUIREMENTS FOR NIPOST RECRUITMENT

The points stated below, are the basic requirements, demanded by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), for the 2020 recruitment exercise.

Applicant are therefore advised to take note of the following requirements listed below, so as to stand a chance of getting recruited under NIPOST in the 2020 recruitment exercise.

The requirements for the 2020 NIPOST recruitment include the following;

Candidate that are experts in basic computer applications have an edge. Basic computer applications include; Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Power Point, Microsoft Access, Web applications and the use of other relevant applications. Interested applicants must have a clear criminal record. Applicants must be inherent citizens of Nigeria. Applicants must be creative, innovative and willing to adapt to new ideas and environment. Candidates must be certified by the Government Medical Officer, to prove that they are physically fit, mentally and psychologically balanced to participate in the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) 2020 recruitment exercise. Candidates must be completely healthy, and must not be physically challenged.

Academic Qualifications Needed For NIPOST Recruitment

Applicants interested in the 2020 NIPOST recruitment, are to note the following qualifications listed below.

General Certificate of Education (GCE) (Advanced Level), with credit passes in at least two (2) subjects including English Language, obtained at one sitting, or credit passes in at least three (3) subjects including English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings. A West African Senior School Certificate (WASSC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSC) with credit passes in not less than three (3) subjects including English, obtained at one sitting. Possession of B.Sc., HND, NCE, or an OND certificate, in any related discipline, and from a recognized University. A National Diploma (ND) Certificate, obtained from a recognized University. National Examination Council (NECO) Certificate, or a General Certificate of Education (GCE) (Ordinary Level), with credit passes in at least four (4) subjects including English Language, obtained at one sitting or credit passes in at least five (5) subjects including English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings. National Certificate of Education (NCE) Certificate, obtained from a recognized University.

HOW TO APPLY FOR NIPOST RECRUITMENT

All interested applicants in the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) recruitment, should note that the application form for the 2020 NIPOST recruitment, is yet to be out.

However, you can visit the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) official portal for clarification; www.nipost.gov.ng or regularly visit this page, as we will keep you updated as soon as the recruitment application form for this Agency is out.

The following steps are to be followed once the 2020 NIPOST application form is out;

Visit the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) official portal for the online application form via; nipost.gov.ng. Click on the application section. Choose the Job Position of your choice. Fill in all required details and information. The following documents are required and should be scanned and uploaded online where required:

A Comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV). A valid means of proper identification. Means of identification includes;

A National Identity Card.

Driver’s License.

International Passport.

A Permanent Voter’s Card.

iii. All Certificates from Primary School to the Highest Level of Education Obtained.

Certificate of Local Government of Origin. Certificate of State of Origin. Recent passport photographs. Click on submit. Make sure you printout the hard copy of your application form.

IMPORTANT NOTE

The 2020 Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) recruitment application form is not yet available. On this note, we would like to advise you to disregard any news about the availability of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) recruitment form for now. Kindly avoid any affiliations in any way with regards to this kind of news, to avoid being misled.

This page will be automatically updated as soon as the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) recruitment application form is out. You are hereby advised to bookmark or save this page and reload it regularly, because we are expecting the form to be out soon, and we will keep you updated once it happens.

ATTENTION

Candidates interested in the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) recruitment application, should note that they are allowed to apply for one job position only. Those who get themselves involved in multiple applications will render their entire application invalid.

PLEASE NOTE

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) recruitment online application for the 2020 recruitment exercise is absolutely free. And we advise that you do not pay money to anyone who claims to work with the board or anyone who claims to be selling the application form, because it is all free.

