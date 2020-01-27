Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FRSC Recruitment 2020 – Federal Road Safety Recruitment 2020 – www.frsc.gov.ng portal: FRSC recruitment update | Latest update on the Federal Road Safety Recruitment 2020. See the FRSC recruitment categories, requirements and how to apply.

Welcome to the official FRSC Recruitment 2020 information page. In this post, we will give you the 2020 FRSC recruitment update. Here, you will also see the requirements for the Federal Road Safety Recruitment 2020 and steps to apply.

The Federal Road Safety is a government agency in Nigeria. The functions of the Federal Road Safety Commission is to maintain safety in Nigerian roads and other related duties. The Corps usually recruits young, vibrant, intelligent and technologically driven individuals to provide the needed manpower in the organization.

FRSC recruitment 2020 will be massive. Over 5,000 jobs will be available at the frsc.gov.ng recruitment portal. All interested applicants are advised to get themselves ready to apply for the job.

The Federal Road Safety Commission recruitment is done online at the www.frsc.gov.ng portal. All suitably qualified applicants are expected to signup, fill the application form, upload the required documents.

FRSC recruitment categories and Requirements

CATEGORY A – RMA Cadre:

Road Marshal Assistant II.

Applicants must be holders of SSCE (WAEC/NECO) or NABTEB, two of the subjects must be English Language and Mathematics.

Road Marshal Assistant III.

Applicants must be holders of three (3) credits in SSCE (WAEC/NECO) or NABTEB, one of the credits must be in English Language. Artisans and Tradesmen. Artisans and Tradesmen may apply under this category. Those applying for the posts of Computer Operators, Drivers, Mechanics, Motorcycle Riders, Electricians, Instrumentalists, Tailors, Plumbers, etc must possess the following:

A minimum of 4 passes in SSCE (WAEC/NECO) or NABTEB. Trade Test and or other professional Certificates. Drivers and Riders must have the appropriate class of Driver’s Licence

CATEGORY B – MI Cadre:

Marshal Inspector I.

Candidates must possess the following:

Higher National Diploma (HND) in relevant disciplines.

NYSC Discharge Certificate.

Statement of Result not beyond 5 years. Marshal Inspector II.

Candidates must possess the following: Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE) in relevant disciplines.

Registered Nurse/Midwife (RN/RM).

Statement of Result not beyond 5 years. Marshal Inspector III.

Candidates must possess the following: National Diploma (ND) in relevant disciplines.

National Diploma in Community Health Extension Work.

Statement of Result not beyond 5 years.

CATEGORY C – Officer Cadre:

Officer Cadre.

Candidates must possess the following:

i. Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution of higher learning in any of the following disciplines; Law, Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Laboratory Science, Psychology, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Insurance/Actuarial Science, Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Physical and Health Education, Accounting, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Mass Communication, Social Sciences and Humanities.

NYSC Discharge Certificate.

CATEGORY D – Officer(MBBS) Cadre:

Officer(MBBS) Cadre.

Candidates must possess the following:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution of higher learning in Medicine

NYSC Discharge Certificate.

General FRSC recruitment requirement.

Applicants must be:

Nigerian by birth

Not be less than 18 years or more than 30 years old in 2018 (35 years will be considered for medical Doctors)

Be single

Not less than 1.68 metres for male and 1.63 metres for female in height

Have a fully expanded chest measurement of not less than 0.87 metres for men only

Be physically and mentally fit for paramilitary activities

Produce a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital

Be free from any form of financial embarrassment, be of good character, and must not have been convicted of any criminal offenses

Applicants Must Note that:

Applicants Must Note that:

Computer literacy and possession of valid drivers licence shall be an added advantage
Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered at the time of recruitment process cannot be subsequently presented for career progression in the corp
Anyone found to have submitted false document would be disqualified and prosecuted
Double entries would be disqualified
Shortlisted applicant would be required to take a computer-based examination to be conducted by JAMB
Shortlisted applicant would be required to undergo drug test with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)
Shortlisted candidates are expected to come along with a print out of their forms as well as the acknowledge
This Exercise attract no Fee.



Basic Academic Qualifications

A:

West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.)



B:

National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or General Certificate of Education (Advance Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.).



How to Apply for FRSC Recruitment 2020

As at the time of writing this post, the Federal Road Safety Recruitment form for 2020 has not been released. Rumors have been spreading that the Federal Road Safety Corps Recruitment 2020/202i is out, some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent Aspirants to offer the Nigeria Prisons Service Application Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “PLEASE BEWARE”

We will inform everyone on this page when the form is out.

References: The Federal Road Safety Commission of Nigeria career page – https://frsc.gov.ng/career/