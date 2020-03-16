Jamb Portal 2020: How to check Jamb Results – [jamb.org.ng/efacility]

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Jamb Portal 2020: How to check Jamb Results – [jamb.org.ng/efacility]: The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started releasing the results for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

To check the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations results, candidates are expected to obtain a” JAMB result checker card” with their UTME registration number.

The 2020 UTME began on Thursday, 14th March, across various accredited CBT centres in Nigeria.

How to check JAMB result

Step 1: Go to JAMB UTME e-Registration Portal: https://www.jamb.org.ng/efacility

Step 2: Enter your details (correct email address and password), log in and click on the box ”Check 2020 UTME Examination Results”.

Step 3: Your exam score will be displayed or shows ”You Do Not Have Any Result Yet.”

Some candidates will first receive their results via the email and their mobile numbers used for the exam registration.

Note: Should you see message ”You do not have any result yet”, don’t panic. Most candidates who have written their exams one to three days earlier are expected to see their results online. Just keep checking.

See the Release status of JAMB 2020 results below:

14th March UTME – Results are Out

Jamb Results Checkers – Results of UTME Candidates

On this note, all 2020 UTME candidates who are yet to check their results due to network problem, wrong email address and password, etc

“You Do Not Have Any Result Yet” Jamb Candidates

Important Notice: Only Candidates, who have written their examination 1 to 3 days before are expected to see their results online but if you see the message “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet”, please keep checking every day.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




*