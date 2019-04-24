List of Sterling bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

July 7, 2020

Sterling Bank launches car loan scheme for SMEs
sterling bank plc

List of Sterling bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Sterling Bank Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Sterling Bank in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Sterling Bank codes in Nigeria –

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCHES
1 232150016 HEAD OFFICE
2 232150029 APAPA (CREEK ROAD)
3 232150032 BALOGUN
4 232150045 ADEOLA HOPEWELL, V.I.
5 232150058 IKEJA (OBA AKRAN)
6 232150061 MARINA
7 232150074 VICTORIA ISLAND
8 232150087 IKEJA
9 232150090 APAPA
10 232150100 OKE ARIN
11 232150113 IDUMOTA
12 232150126 IKEJA (ALLEN AVENUE)
13 232150139 VICTORIA ISLAND
14 232150142 DALEKO
15 232150155 WILLOUGHBY
16 232150168 IDDO
17 232150171 IPONRI
18 232150184 OJUWOYE
19 232150197 IGBOSERE
20 232150207 BROAD STREET
21 232150210 ILUPEJU
22 232150223 COKER
23 232150236 IDIMU
24 232150249 IFAKO
25 232150252 IYANA IPAJA
26 232150265 TIN CAN
27 232150278 OPEBI
28 232150281 OTA
29 232150294 IKOYI
30 232150304 IKEJA
31 232150317 BERGER (APAPA)
32 232150320 MARTINS STREET
33 232150333 APAPA
34 232150346 OKE-ARIN
35 232150359 DOPEMU
36 232150362 TRADE FAIR
37 232150375 MATORI
38 232150388 IDUMAGBO
39 232150391 VICTORIA ISLAND
40 232150401 APAPA
41 232150414 IKEJA
42 232150427 VICTORIA ISLAND (OZUMBA)
43 232110014 KADUNA
44 232110043 KADUNA
45 232100011 ABA
46 232100053 OWERRI
47 232190018 IBADAN
48 232190021 IWO
49 232190034 IBADAN (DUGBE)
50 232190063 IBADAN (J. ALLEN)
51 232120017 KANO
52 232120020 KANO
53 232120033 KANO
54 232120046 KANO
55 232120075 KANO
56 232120143 DUTSE
57 232210011 PORT HARCOURT
58 232210024 PORT HARCOURT
59 232210037 PORT HARCOURT
60 232210040 YENAGOA
61 232210053 PORT HARCOURT
62 232210082 PORT HARCOURT
63 232080018 ABUJA (WUSE)
64 232080021 ABUJA (GARKI)
65 232080034 ABUJA (GARKI)
66 232080047 ABUJA
67 232080050 ABUJA (WUSE)
68 232080092 ABUJA (WUSE)
69 232080102 ABUJA (GARKI)
70 232250013 ONITSHA
71 232250026 ONITSHA
72 232250039 ONITSHA
73 232250110 BRIDGEHEAD
74 232180015 ORE
75 232180028 AKURE
76 232040016 BENIN
77 232250042 ENUGU
78 232040029 ASABA
79 232150456 SURULERE
80 232060012 MAIDUGURI
81 232070015 CALABAR
82 232170012 ABEOKUTA
83 232040032 WARRI
84 232010017 UYO
85 232150443 YABA
86 232200018 JOS
87 232130010 KATSINA
88 232150472 IBRU JETTY
89 232220014 SOKOTO
90 232370016 GUSAU
91 232140013 ILORIN
92 232030013 BAUCHI




